Cher claps back at backlash over 40-year age gap between her and boyfriend Alexander Edwards

24 November 2022, 13:13

By Sam Prance

Cher and Alexander Edwards began dating after meeting each other at Paris Fashion Week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cher has opened up about her new relationship with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards and defended their 40-year age gap.

Earlier this month, Cher confirmed rumours that she is dating music producer Alexander Edwards. Rumours that the couple were dating first surfaced after they were spotted together in Paris and since then Cher has confirmed that they met each other at Paris Fashion Week and have been together ever since. Cher has also shared photos of Alexander on Twitter.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's height difference sends fans into meltdown at the AMAs

Now, Cher has clapped back at people criticising her for dating a younger man and revealed that she is in love with him.

How old is Cher? How old is Alexander Edwards?

Cher defends boyfriend age difference following backlash over Alexander Edwards relationship
Cher defends boyfriend age difference following backlash over Alexander Edwards relationship. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Taking to Twitter today (Nov 24), Cher posted a photo of Alexander in his underwear with the caption: "A.E.Hanging O[u]t". Noticing some negative comments, Cher then added: "We're Grown ups".

Cher turned 76 years old this May. Meanwhile, Alexander, who previously dated Amber Rose, is now 36 years old.

In a separate tweet, Cher explained: "On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME) A.E Says [love] Doesn’t Know Math". The music icon also revealed what she loves about Alexander by writing: "He’s Kind ,Smart, Hilarious…& We [kiss] Like Teenagers."

Cher finally tweeted: "He’s 36 & In [the] End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s [the] Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

Pretty legendary if you ask me.

