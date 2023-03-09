Cole Sprouse is being roasted for smoking during his Call Her Daddy interview

"He looks like an actor who doesn’t smoke playing a character who does smoke."

Cole Sprouse's latest interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In case you haven't listened to it yet, Cole opened up about his difficult childhood, his Disney Channel days, the time he lost his virginity at the age of 14, his estranged relationship with his mother and his past relationships while chatting to host Alex Cooper.

Some of the actor's comments have now irritated parts of the Riverdale fandom, resulting in Cole being called out for sharing details of his break-up with co-star and former girlfriend Lili Reinhart.

On top of that, the internet is also roasting Cole for smoking throughout the interview.

Cole Sprouse is being roasted over his smoking in Call Her Daddy episode. Picture: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak, Call Her Daddy via Instagram

The full video of Cole's Call Her Daddy interview is available to watch on Spotify and various clips from the chat have already made their way to Twitter with people pinpointing the "cringey" way Cole smokes throughout the whole thing.

To be fair to Cole, he did ask host Alex if he could smoke while they did the podcast and she said it was fine. Arguing his case for smoking a cigarette inside, Cole then added: "People are all cool with everyone smoking weed in like, a studio and I’m like ‘can I have tobacco’ and everyone gets, like..."

Turns out that Cole was right. Everyone did take issue with the smoking and they took to social media to say it. One particular tweet that included a clip of Cole taking a drag from his cigarette before answering a question about his break up with Lili went viral with almost 70k likes, and included the caption: "He gives me the ick".

Countless tweets then popped up of people sharing their own opinions about Cole's smoking in the video.

he gives me the ick pic.twitter.com/E7ev5VdxwD — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) March 7, 2023

why is he smoking INSIDE like 😭 — mila (@daisyjfilms) March 7, 2023

Honestly he needs to be in some anti smoking ads cause he makes it look sooo uncool I’d quit — Mason 18+ (@MasonFleshwood) March 7, 2023

He looks like an actor who doesn’t smoke playing a character who does smoke — Abigail Hardingham (@AbbiHardingham) March 7, 2023

I can’t get over the cole sprouse video bc of all times to smoke a cigarette indoors why would you pick the call her daddy podcast Jfksnfksjfoenrotj — tyler (@tyler02020202) March 8, 2023

cole sprouse could learn something about sexy smoking from her pic.twitter.com/culPixMABW — ִֶָ (@ke7grl) March 8, 2023

this is how cole sprouse thinks he looks when smoking pic.twitter.com/sbEQGtcR3J — . (@barchiebaby) March 8, 2023

absolutely no one, not a soul:



cole sprouse on call her daddy: pic.twitter.com/EJUzl65ohC — Melina Glusac (@LeminaGluestick) March 7, 2023

Me ordering an almond croissant pic.twitter.com/xjtFtZJcS0 — Lukas Battle (@lukasbattle) March 8, 2023

Cole has yet to respond to any of the tweets about his smoking on the episode. Will he even address it? Who knows!