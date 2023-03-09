Cole Sprouse is being roasted for smoking during his Call Her Daddy interview

9 March 2023, 17:08 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 21:54

"He looks like an actor who doesn’t smoke playing a character who does smoke."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cole Sprouse's latest interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In case you haven't listened to it yet, Cole opened up about his difficult childhood, his Disney Channel days, the time he lost his virginity at the age of 14, his estranged relationship with his mother and his past relationships while chatting to host Alex Cooper.

Some of the actor's comments have now irritated parts of the Riverdale fandom, resulting in Cole being called out for sharing details of his break-up with co-star and former girlfriend Lili Reinhart.

On top of that, the internet is also roasting Cole for smoking throughout the interview.

Cole Sprouse is being roasted over his smoking in Call Her Daddy episode
Cole Sprouse is being roasted over his smoking in Call Her Daddy episode. Picture: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak, Call Her Daddy via Instagram

The full video of Cole's Call Her Daddy interview is available to watch on Spotify and various clips from the chat have already made their way to Twitter with people pinpointing the "cringey" way Cole smokes throughout the whole thing.

To be fair to Cole, he did ask host Alex if he could smoke while they did the podcast and she said it was fine. Arguing his case for smoking a cigarette inside, Cole then added: "People are all cool with everyone smoking weed in like, a studio and I’m like ‘can I have tobacco’ and everyone gets, like..."

Turns out that Cole was right. Everyone did take issue with the smoking and they took to social media to say it. One particular tweet that included a clip of Cole taking a drag from his cigarette before answering a question about his break up with Lili went viral with almost 70k likes, and included the caption: "He gives me the ick".

Countless tweets then popped up of people sharing their own opinions about Cole's smoking in the video.

Cole has yet to respond to any of the tweets about his smoking on the episode. Will he even address it? Who knows!

WATCH: Munroe Bergdorf paints a self-portrait and answers questions about her life

Latest Celebrity News

Cole Sprouse reveals how he lost his virginity and why it only took 20 seconds

Cole Sprouse reveals he lost his virginity in "20 seconds"

Jenna Ortega opens up about dating and why she ended her last relationship

Jenna Ortega explains why she isn't interested in dating anyone

Sophia Grace gives birth to first child

Sophia Grace gives birth to first child

YouTubers

Selena Gomez asks her fans to be "kinder" following Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama

Selena Gomez asks her fans to be "kinder" following Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama

Selena Gomez

Chris Pine reveals what Harry Styles said to him in the viral "spit" video

Chris Pine reveals what Harry Styles actually said to him in viral spitting video

Harry Styles

Selena Gomez gains 15.6 million followers amid Kylie and Hailey drama

Selena Gomez gains 15 million followers amid Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner drama

Selena Gomez

Trending on PopBuzz

Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything you need to know

Miley Cyrus Tour 2023: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know so far

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus River lyrics: The explicit meaning explained

Miley Cyrus explains the explicit meaning behind her River lyrics

Miley Cyrus

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus? Here's what she's said

Miley Cyrus debunked viral cheating rumours about Liam Hemsworth years ago

Miley Cyrus

Scream 7: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers and news about the next Scream movie

News

You season 4 part 2 deaths: Who dies?

Who dies in You season 4 part 2? All the deaths explained

You

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite