Cole Sprouse reveals he lost his virginity in "20 seconds"

By Sam Prance

Cole Sprouse has opened up about the first time he had sex and why he regrets it.

Cole Sprouse has revealed how he lost his virginity, how old he was and why the experience lasted only 20 seconds in total.

Today (Mar 8), Cole Sprouse appeared as a guest on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. During the tell-all interview, he opened up about everything from what being a child actor was really like to how difficult working with Lili Reinhart was on the set of Riverdale when they first broke up. Cole also speaks frankly about his strained relationship with his mother.

Elsewhere, Cole discussed his first experiences of dating and why he still cringes at the way in which he lost his virginity.

Cole Sprouse reveals he lost his virginity in 20 seconds. Picture: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak, Call Her Daddy via Spotify

Talking to Alex about his first time having sex, Cole said: "This is such a great story. I feel like this says so much about me. I was 14 when I lost my virginity so this is still bowl cut guy. I was on a family trip in Florida and I met this girl who was older, so that's already dubious."

Setting the scene, Cole continued: "The first night we kind of made out, the second night... this makes me nervous, it's so cringey... I like knocked on her hotel door. She came out. We went down to the beach. I looked at her and my heart was beating."

He then let slip: "I finally mustered up enough courage to deliver a line that my brother has never ever let down for me. I looked at her and I was like, 'So are you like DTF?' She goes, 'What?' And I go, 'You know, down to fuck?' I was 14."

Cole Sprouse with his brother Dylan Sprouse in 2022. Picture: Getty

Cole then explained that they went back to his hotel room but he had to kick his brother, Dylan Sprouse, and his best friend Charlie out of their hotel room: "We were all staying in the same hotel room because we were fucking 14. I was like, 'Dude, you gotta get out of the room man. I've got a girl coming over."

Cole said: "We're walking down the hall, I got my arm around this girl, I see my brother and Charlie. As we walk past each other, my brother goes 'What the fuck are we supposed to do?' I looked at him and I said another line that he's never forgiven me for. I said, 'I dunno, go play chess or something.'"

He added: "Lasted about 20 seconds and never talked to her again. After that I became truly a serial monogamist. I went from longterm relationship to longterm relationship."

Cole ended by saying: "I ended up regretting that experience a little bit because I hadn't made it special at all."

