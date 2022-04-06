Cole Sprouse says Riverdale will be "more appreciated" in 10 years

By Jazmin Duribe

"It’s easy to forget that people love the show."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cole Sprouse believes people will appreciate Riverdale more in 10 years time.

At one point, Riverdale had a cult following who would never dare miss an episode. However, in recent seasons fans have slowly starting to turn on The CW series because of its ridiculous storylines (Archie and Betty have superpowers now?!), plotholes and poor script writing.

Even the Riverdale cast have had enough. Much like how Robert Pattinson has consistently roasted the Twilight franchise, Cole has thrown a little shade at the series in the past. The actor recently said that he and his co-stars are ready to "wrap it up with a bow" and move on with their lives.

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse says the Riverdale cast are ready to end the show and 'move on with their lives'

Cole Sprouse defends Riverdale and says it'll be "more appreciated in 10 years". Picture: Alamy, The CW

Despite all of this, Riverdale has been renewed for a seventh season (Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, has said that season 7 will "probably be the last one") and people are wondering why. Following the announcement, the internet even made memes about Cole's reaction to the news because he has publicly spoken about being over the show.

However, in a new interview with New York Times, Cole said that the memes about his distraught reaction are "not completely accurate". In fact, we'll all look back on Riverdale one day and think, 'Wow, this is art.' (Ok, he didn't quite say that…)

He explained: "I’ve just assumed we’re going to see the finality of our [seven-season] contracts. Two, I think the internet assumes — because of how insane our show is — that we’re probably doing a bit worse than we actually are. It’s easy to forget that people love the show. And I do think it’s going to be much more appreciated in 10 years than it is right now.

"It would be pretty pompous of me to say that another season of financial stability is not something that would be appealing. Though I’m not going to lie. The memes do make me laugh."

The CW

Elsewhere, Cole discussed one of his other shows – The Suite Life of Zack & Cody – which ran for three seasons on the Disney Channel from 2005 to 2008. If you're hoping for a reboot… sorry, it's never ever happening.

He continued: "I don't think I’ll ever return to that. Not that I have a problem with other people doing the reboots thing. I’m just a big believer that if something is beautiful in the past, you should let it stay beautiful. To bring it into the future feels a bit like reheating a really good, fresh meal in the microwave. It would be hard to be in my 30s and go [in a deep growl], 'Zack and Cody are back, man!'"