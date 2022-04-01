Cole Sprouse says the Riverdale cast are ready to end the show and 'move on with their lives'

By Jazmin Duribe

"We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse has said that the cast are ready for the show to be over.

As you know, Riverdale is no stranger to ridiculously entertaining storylines. The CW series is currently in its sixth season after a brief hiatus and each episode just seems to get wilder and wilder as the series continues. Archie and Betty developing superpowers? Cheryl being possessed by her witch ancestor? There being a whole parallel universe called Rivervale!?

Jughead Jones, played by Cole, has been a central character in the show since it began in 2017 but Cole is now looking for his next challenge. In a recent interview with GQ, Cole honestly admitted that he and the rest of the cast are ready to "wrap it up with a bow" and move on with their lives.

Cole Sprouse says the Riverdale cast are ready to end the show. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, The CW

The actor was even asked to direct an episode of the show, but he turned it down because he believed his artistic vision would differ from that of the network's.

He explained: "I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

But don't worry, that doesn't mean Riverdale is over. There hasn't been any official confirmation that the show is ending yet and there's already a season 7 in the works. However, Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty) has previously said that season 7 will "probably be the last one".

And what are Cole's plans after Riverdale, you ask? Well, he would love to write a screenplay and more movie projects of course. His latest film, Moonshot, sees him star opposite Lana Condor. The romantic comedy centres on Sophie (Lana) who helps Walt (Cole) sneak on a shuttle bound for the planet Mars.

He continued: "I had a lot of fun, and that's all that really should matter. We have a very limited time to do what we want to do in this life."

