Elliot Page wears suit with powerful hidden meaning for first red carpet since coming out as trans

By Jazmin Duribe

Elliot Page's attention to detail is unmatched.

Elliot Page wore an outfit with a powerful hidden meaning for his first red carpet appearance since coming out as transgender in December 2020.

On Monday night (Sep 13), the Umbrella Academy actor attended the star-studded Met Gala. As usual, the biggest night in fashion provided some jaw-dropping looks and hilarious memes (Kim Kardashian's outfit was, um, yeah…) The theme of the night was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", and Elliot executed his look perfectly.

Although there's often a lot of disappointment when men show up to the Met Gala in plain black suits, we're making the exception in this case. Elliot looked incredibly dapper in his Balenciaga suit, black trainers and a green flower on his lapel.

Elliot Page wears suit with powerful hidden meaning for first red carpet since coming out as trans. Picture: John Shearer/WireImage, Taylor Hill/WireImage

Fans now believe that Elliot's green carnation honours British poet Oscar Wilde, who was imprisoned for having a relationship with a man.

According to Oscar Wilde Tours, in 1892, Oscar asked actors on the opening night of his comedy Lady Windermere's Fan to wear green carnations. He also asked his followers to do the same. The green carnation has now became a symbol of identification for queer men.

the queer historical significance of elliot page’s green flower in case u didn’t know pic.twitter.com/8nuYUMYH9X — matt (@mattxiv) September 14, 2021

IT WAS AN OSCAR WILDE REFERENCE?? oh i love elliot page unimaginable amounts pic.twitter.com/R7WJUqqZqH — sage 🌿 (@achilleswill) September 14, 2021

Elliot has truly been thriving since transitioning last year after having previously stated that wearing feminine clothing on the red carpet had affected him.

Speaking to Oprah in May, Elliot said: "There was so much press, so many premieres all around the world and I was wearing dresses and heels to pretty much every single even. For a long time, I could not even look at a photo of myself."