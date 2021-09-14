NikkieTutorials' Met Gala 2021 look pays homage to transgender activist Marsha P Johnson

14 September 2021, 16:50

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"When I got asked to join the Met Gala(!!!!!) I knew I wanted to pay homage to a trans icon who was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots."

NikkieTutorials honoured activist Marsha P Johnson, who is credited for having started the 1969 Stonewall Riots, at the 2021 Met Gala.

It was Nikkie's first time at the star-studded annual fashion event and she did not disappoint. The YouTuber rocked up on Monday night (Sep 13) wearing an etherial green, tulle dress adorned with flowers. The gown was the work of Dutch couture and bridal fashion designer Edwin Oudshoorn. Nikkie paired it with a matching floral headdress, which featured two mirrors on each side.

The theme of the night was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and so Nikkie chose to pay tribute to an American icon – Marsha P Johnson.

READ MORE: NikkieTutorials shares emotional childhood photo on trans day of visibility

NikkieTutorials
NikkieTutorials. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Alamy

On the lower half of Nikkie's dress was a sash, which read: "Pay it no mind." Pay it no mind was Marsha's catchphrase and she would famously use it when people questioned her gender. In fact, that's what the "P" in her name actually stood for. Marsha claims to have once said the iconic line to a judge who was so amused that they released her.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: GettyJohn Shearer/WireImage

Nikkie, who is transgender, decided to honour Marsha on the night, revealing the meaning behind her dress on Instagram. She wrote: "When I got asked to join the Met Gala(!!!!!) I knew I wanted to pay homage to a trans icon who was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots… Marsha P. Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud tonight. This night has been so incredibly surreal…. I can’t wait to tell you EVERYTHING!!!!!!"

Fans were living for NikkieTutorials' outfit and the touching message behind it.

What was your favourite Met Gala 2021 look? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

