Finn Wolfhard says he was blackmailed into showing his girlfriend on social media

By Jazmin Duribe

Finn is thought to have started dating Elsie at the beginning of 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Finn Wolfhard has revealed that he has been blackmailed into confirming his relationship with girlfriend Elsie Richter and posting her on social media.

The Stranger Things actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, is currently dating 19-year-old Elsie Richter, who is the daughter of British actress Dolly Wells and Mischa Richter.

It's not known when the couple first got together, however, Finn and Elsie have been seen hanging out together since March 2021. In April, Elsie and Finn seemingly had their first public outing at an NBA basketball game between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. And the following month, Elsie shared a photo of Finn scaling a wall while they enjoyed an indoor rock climbing date.

READ MORE: Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter. Picture: Alamy, @elsiepearls via Instagram

In June, Finn and Elsie officially confirmed their relationship by posting a blurry photo of themselves together alongside a little heart emoji on Instagram. Aww.

However, Finn has now revealed that his fans have threatened to release his personal information in order to get his attention. In fact, some even tried to expose his girlfriend's address unless he confirmed their relationship.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Finn revealed that he reluctantly agreed: "They’re like, 'Oh, okay, I’m so sorry. We love her. It all fades literally once you’re like, 'Hey, calm down. It’s cool. I’m a real person.' It’s almost like a trance or something. Maybe it’s a power thing."

Finn now only uses his Instagram account to promote his work, finding the social media platform "anxiety-inducing and distracting". He even deleted his Twitter account, but brought it back to promote his new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

"I think about deleting Twitter every single day. I don’t even check it anymore," Finn told Interview magazine in an interview with his Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery. "It feels like noise, like a giant air conditioning unit above your bed that’s so loud, and then you find the switch to turn it off and you’re like, 'Oh, nice.'"

He continued: "I'm not anti-social media, because if I was, I’d be off it. I have respect for it, but I’m also terrified of it. That’s why I think this movie is important. My brother’s not a huge internet fanatic or anything, but he browses 4chan, and he was like, 'The amount of dedication that Eugene put into this is insane,' especially in the very last few minutes of the movie, which I probably shouldn’t spoil."

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.