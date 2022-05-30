Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans

30 May 2022, 12:03

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

SilQ have now issued an apology and "kicked out" the transphobic bouncer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hunter Schafer has slammed a transphobic nightclub for refusing to allow her assistant into the club.

On Saturday (May 28), Hunter revealed that her assistant had been denied entry from SilQ nightclub in Dusseldorf, Germany, because she's a transgender woman.

Speaking on Instagram Live, the Euphoria actress – who is also trans herself – told her 7 million Instagram followers: "SilQ is not safe for trans people at all."

Hunter then showed the bouncer that had denied her assistant entry, who tried to hide his face. She said: "This bouncer said my friend could not come in because she is trans, he's hiding because he's scared."

READ MORE: Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says it took "bravery" growing up trans in a conservative state

Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans.
Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, @hunterschafer via Instagram

A fan then approached Hunter and asked for a photo. Hunter informed the fan that the club was transphobic. "I'm actually very upset at this place right now because they're transphobic. Yes, didn't let my assistant in because she's trans. Yeah they suck. You shouldn't go here!" Hunter explained. The fan appeared incredibly shocked and declared they would leave.

Hunter finished the livestream by saying: "Instagram... 30,000 people, whoever's here, fuck SilQ. I don't know… internet, do what you do, take them out."

SilQ has now addressed the incident in a statement shared to their Instagram page, revealing that the bouncer has been fired.

The statement read: "'He who has made one mistake and does not correct it, commits another.'

"Electronic music is love and not hate. Anyone who does not respect the principles of electronic music has no place in our colorful world. We apologize at this point to Hunter Schafer and your company for the misunderstanding at our door in the night from Saturday to Sunday. This kind of thing has no place in our world and simply must not happen. We hereby expressly distance ourselves from any form of discrimination.

"After a conversation with the corresponding security employee, he was kicked out today. We, the Silq are and remain a LGBT friendly club and look forward to many more great nights with you."

Hunter is yet to respond to the nightclub's statement but we will update you if she does.

WATCH: Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Celebrity News

Dominic Fike slammed over 'disgusting' Amber Heard comments

Dominic Fike slammed for saying he dreams about Amber Heard 'beating him up' during gig
Kendall Jenner's reaction to losing a Vogue cover to Kim goes viral

Kim Kardashian replaced Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue and Kim's reaction is hilarious
Kylie and Kris Jenner went to the grocery store 'for fun' in The Kardashians and people are mad

Kylie and Kris Jenner went to the grocery store 'for fun' in The Kardashians and people are mad
Olivia Rodrigo lookalike goes viral and the real Olivia thought it was her

Olivia Rodrigo lookalike goes viral and the real Olivia thought it was her

Olivia Rodrigo

Florence Pugh addresses Will Poulter dating rumours

Florence Pugh shuts down Will Pouter dating rumours in the most iconic way
Kylie Jenner roasts Kendall Jenner walking up the stairs in hilarious video

Kylie Jenner roasts Kendall Jenner walking up the stairs in hilarious video

Trending on PopBuzz

Millie Bobby Brown reveals the rink scene in Stranger Things 4 made Noah Schnapp actually cry

Millie Bobby Brown says Stranger Things 4's rink scene was so "distressing" it made Noah Schnapp cry

Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 5: Duffer brothers season 4 will not be the end

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4: Vecna explained

Who is Vecna in Stranger Things 4? His true identity explained

Stranger Things

Every character that dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1

Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1? All the deaths explained

Stranger Things

Do Steve and Nancy get back together in Stranger Things 4?

Do Steve and Nancy get back together in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things

Passport photo makeup is trending on TikTok and it looks stunning

Passport makeup trend goes viral for giving you a 'perfect' photo

Viral