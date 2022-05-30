Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans

By Jazmin Duribe

SilQ have now issued an apology and "kicked out" the transphobic bouncer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hunter Schafer has slammed a transphobic nightclub for refusing to allow her assistant into the club.

On Saturday (May 28), Hunter revealed that her assistant had been denied entry from SilQ nightclub in Dusseldorf, Germany, because she's a transgender woman.

Speaking on Instagram Live, the Euphoria actress – who is also trans herself – told her 7 million Instagram followers: "SilQ is not safe for trans people at all."

Hunter then showed the bouncer that had denied her assistant entry, who tried to hide his face. She said: "This bouncer said my friend could not come in because she is trans, he's hiding because he's scared."

READ MORE: Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says it took "bravery" growing up trans in a conservative state

Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, @hunterschafer via Instagram

A fan then approached Hunter and asked for a photo. Hunter informed the fan that the club was transphobic. "I'm actually very upset at this place right now because they're transphobic. Yes, didn't let my assistant in because she's trans. Yeah they suck. You shouldn't go here!" Hunter explained. The fan appeared incredibly shocked and declared they would leave.

Hunter finished the livestream by saying: "Instagram... 30,000 people, whoever's here, fuck SilQ. I don't know… internet, do what you do, take them out."

SilQ has now addressed the incident in a statement shared to their Instagram page, revealing that the bouncer has been fired.

The statement read: "'He who has made one mistake and does not correct it, commits another.'

"Electronic music is love and not hate. Anyone who does not respect the principles of electronic music has no place in our colorful world. We apologize at this point to Hunter Schafer and your company for the misunderstanding at our door in the night from Saturday to Sunday. This kind of thing has no place in our world and simply must not happen. We hereby expressly distance ourselves from any form of discrimination.

"After a conversation with the corresponding security employee, he was kicked out today. We, the Silq are and remain a LGBT friendly club and look forward to many more great nights with you."

Hunter is yet to respond to the nightclub's statement but we will update you if she does.