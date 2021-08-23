Jesy Nelson responds to blackfishing accusations following backlash

23 August 2021, 12:54 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 13:19

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

In May, a viral article detailed Jesy's lengthy and problematic history of blackfishing.

Jesy Nelson has finally responded to accusations of blackfishing following backlash.

The term "blackfishing" is used to describe when white people change their appearance to appear more Black or racially ambiguous.

In May, the former Little Mix singer – who quit the band in December last year – was at the centre of a blackfishing controversy. Although Little Mix fans and those who had followed Jesy since The X Factor know she is white, some only just discovered her ethnicity, believing her to be mixed race because of her appearance. A now-deleted viral article, titled Dear Little Mix Fans, We Need To Hold Jesy Nelson Accountable, also detailed how Jesy's physical changes over the years could be deemed problematic.

READ MORE: Perrie Edwards gives birth to first child

Jesy Nelson responds to blackfishing accusations
Jesy Nelson responds to blackfishing accusations. Picture: RCA Records

That wasn't the first instance Jesy had been accused of blackfishing, though. For a while now, some have noted how much Jesy's skin colour has change since her stint on The X Factor. In fact, in some images, she's darker than Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thrilwall, who are both mixed race.

Jesy has never commented on the backlash…until now. In a new interview with The Guardian, Jesy finally addressed the blackfishing criticism. "I would never want to offend anyone, and that was really upsetting. I wasn’t aware that’s how people felt," Jesy stated. The publication also noted that she sounded "bewildered by the allegation".

Although Jesy seemed stunned by the blackfishing criticism others have insisted that there's no way she could have not noticed. Apparently, Jesy has previously blocked accounts that mentioned blackfishing in her Instagram comments.

One Little Mix fan account tweeted: "It’s funny how she said she wasn’t aware of the situation yet she continued to block POC fans who were trying to educate her." While another added: "Also just wanna say Jesy Nelson is a boldfaced liar! 'I didn't know people felt that way about her blackfishing.' OH BUT YOU KNEW! you blocked anyone who brought it up and limited your comments, so you KNEW people felt that way!"

Latest Celebrity News

Elliot Page and Mae Martin just got matching tattoos

Elliot Page and Mae Martin got matching tattoos and my heart could burst
Awkwafina called out for "blaccent"

Awkwafina called out for "blaccent" after old interview goes viral
Dylan O'Brien goes blonde for Hulu's Not Okay movie

Dylan O'Brien dyes hair blonde and gets tattoos for new movie role

News

Britney Spears opens up about her Instagram posts featuring her body

Britney Spears explains why she's posting topless photos on Instagram
Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years after fatal plane crash left him in critical condition
Mae Whitman proudly comes out as panseuxal

Good Girls star Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual

LGBTQ

Trending on PopBuzz

Jacob Elordi teases Euphoria season 2

Jacob Elordi says Euphoria season 2 is a "completely different show"

Euphoria

Blood & Water season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Blood & Water season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

News

5 Seconds of Summer rank all their songs from best to worst

5 Seconds of Summer rank all their songs from best to worst

5SOS

What is the Crate Challenge?

Milk Crate Challenge leaves people with serious injuries after attempting viral trend

Viral

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, confirmed cast and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island