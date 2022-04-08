JoJo Siwa has shaved her hair and her undercut is as iconic as her ponytail

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa posted several videos showing off her amazing new short hair.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official. JoJo Siwa's iconic ponytail is gone and she says that she's "so happy" now that she's sporting a new short look.

Ever since JoJo Siwa first rose to fame, the beloved child star has been synonymous with her signature ponytail and brightly-coloured collection of bows. In fact, the 18-year-old's original hairstyle is so popular that she even has a globally successful line of hair accessories that are still popular today. In recent years, JoJo has occasionally worn her hair natural and down.

Now, JoJo has completely switched up her hair by shaving off her ponytail and rocking an undercut for the first time ever.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa confirms she's in a relationship

JoJo Siwa has shaved her hair and her undercut is as iconic as her ponytail. Picture: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, @jojosiwa via Instagram

Taking to TikTok yesterday (Apr 7), JoJo shared a video of her hair being cut with the caption: "I did something today...." She also wrote: "I am so happy. I show u soon I promise." And, as promised, JoJo unveiled her new short hair mere hours later. On Instagram, she wrote: "HAPPPPPY," alongside a photo of her hair. Her ponytail is gone and she's shaved her sides.

JoJo also posted a video of her shaking her new hair on TikTok and took to Instagram Stories to open up more about the new hairstyle. In a video, JoJo said: "So I just got my haircut yesterday and yesterday I went for like the down and curly moment but today I went for like an up and back moment." You can watch the videos at the top of this page.

JoJo then added: "The picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and curled but let me know what y'all think. I think I might be into the up and back. It's gonna be different every day as I'm still learning how to do it. It's way different from long hair. It's crazy but I'm obsessed."

Congratulations JoJo! We love it.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa responds to concert goer who asked her to not mention her sexuality