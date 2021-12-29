JoJo Siwa shares TikTok with rumoured new girlfriend Katie Mills

Is JoJo Siwa single? Here's what we know about her rumoured girlfriend Katie Mills…

JoJo Siwa and her rumoured new girlfriend Katie Mills have become TikTok official.

The alleged new couple ignited rumours after sharing several TikTok videos together over the holidays. In one video, shared on Katie's page, she posted herself hanging out with JoJo and captioned it: "She keeps me smiling :)." In other clips, JoJo and Katie can be seen performing the famous Jerk dance made popular by New Boyz's song 'You're a Jerk'.

People have since flooded Katie's comment section with questions about the newfound romance. "I think I missed a few chapters?" one user said, while another added: "Now hold up." JoJo's brother, Jayden Siwa, also commented on one of Katie's videos: "This is the cutest thing."

Is JoJo Siwa single?

JoJo Siwa and Katie Mills.
JoJo Siwa and Katie Mills. Picture: Alamy, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

JoJo has also been sharing TikTok videos on her page too including one of her dancing with Katie whilst wearing matching outfits. As the video starts, Katie leans in and appears to plant a kiss on JoJo's cheek. In another, JoJo and Katie recreated one of JoJo's steamy routines from Dancing With The Stars.

Although neither JoJo or Katie have confirmed their relationship, the duo were then pictured courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game which only added further fuel to the relationship fire.

If the rumours are true, this would be JoJo's first public relationship since she split from ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew. In October, the couple broke up after almost one year together blaming their hectic schedules and young ages. The following month, JoJo said that she had not started dating again but she was taking applications for a "cuddle buddy".

It would seem that JoJo and Kylie are still good friends too. She told US Weekly: "[We] talked a bit today, a bit yesterday and a ton the day before, which I’m very thankful for. Ky’s a great human and I never wanted to lose Ky out of my life."

She added: "I’m really happy that even though we’re not in a relationship anymore, we are still really good friends."

