Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila called out after TikToker finds bug floating in sealed bottle

Kendall Jenner's controversial tequila brand 818 is being called out after a TikToker reportedly found a bug floating in an unopened bottle.

The supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star launched the brand in 2020 and she has since been criticised for cultural appropriation. Kendall received backlash for her depiction of Mexican culture in the promotional images, taking possible jobs from Mexican tequila producers and for profiting off of Mexican culture, despite having no ties to Mexico.

A TikToker called Kaitlyn (@kait_tc) has now claimed to have found a bug in her tequila. In a clip, Kait shows the unopened and sealed bottle of 818 tequila and when she zooms in you see a small black winged bug floating in the liquid. Damn, what a way to go.

She said: "Kendall, serious question: Here's my new bottle of tequila, sealed, unopened. I went to go enjoy a nice shot and I see this floater just hanging out and about in the bottle. Looks like he's gone through it cuz he only has one wing left, but he’s swimmin' around in your tequila. Someone's shot was gonna hit extra hard." At the time of writing, the video has raked up 505,800 views.

Kaitlyn received absolutely no sympathy from her followers, who criticised her for even buying 818 tequila. "Girl… you buying it was the first mistake," one user commented. Another said: "That's what you get for buying celeb tequila."

Kaitlyn has now confirmed the issue has been rectified. In another TikTok, Kaitlyn showed that she had received a DM from the official 818 account offering to send her a replacement bottle of tequila. However, when it arrived, she actually received three bottles of tequila and a branded jacket.

