Kim Kardashian says North West is a "full goth girl" now

By Rachel Finn

"North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl."

It’s a rite of passage in growing up that we must all go through an embarrassing goth phase as teens and constantly live in fear that the photos of our terrible outfits will resurface. Kim Kardashian’s daughter North however is already ahead of the game and, according to Kim, is already “full goth” - despite being just 8-years-old.

Kim appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show over the weekend (17 Sep) and spoke about her and Kanye West’s four children - North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

Kim Kardashian says daughter North West is "full goth" now. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, Pierre Suu/GC Images

In the interview, Kim revealed that eldest child North had already developed a bit of an edgy side. "North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic," Kim explained. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl." When asked where exactly North had come across rock band Black Sabbath, Kim replied "TikTok, I think".

Kim also explained how her kids want to keep every animal they come across as a pet, including lizards and spiders, which sounds pretty goth to us. She also explained the differences between her other kids. "Saint is like [a] video game, tech wiz—like, amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that’s her."

Kim also spoke about her sister Kourtney’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Scott. The couple have known each other for over a decade but only started dating last year. "I love their relationship," she said. "They’ve grown so much together. … Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for like, a decade!"

She continued, "They are at each other like it’s the last time they’re going to see each other, all the time! It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. You know what? That’s what they do, and it’s so cute. And I love love, so I love them."