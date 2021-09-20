Kim Kardashian says North West is a "full goth girl" now

20 September 2021, 12:11

By Rachel Finn

"North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl."

It’s a rite of passage in growing up that we must all go through an embarrassing goth phase as teens and constantly live in fear that the photos of our terrible outfits will resurface. Kim Kardashian’s daughter North however is already ahead of the game and, according to Kim, is already “full goth” - despite being just 8-years-old.

Kim appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show over the weekend (17 Sep) and spoke about her and Kanye West’s four children - North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

Kim Kardashian says daughter North West is "full goth" now
Kim Kardashian says daughter North West is "full goth" now. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, Pierre Suu/GC Images

In the interview, Kim revealed that eldest child North had already developed a bit of an edgy side. "North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic," Kim explained. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl." When asked where exactly North had come across rock band Black Sabbath, Kim replied "TikTok, I think".

Kim also explained how her kids want to keep every animal they come across as a pet, including lizards and spiders, which sounds pretty goth to us. She also explained the differences between her other kids. "Saint is like [a] video game, tech wiz—like, amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that’s her."

Kim also spoke about her sister Kourtney’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Scott. The couple have known each other for over a decade but only started dating last year. "I love their relationship," she said. "They’ve grown so much together. … Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for like, a decade!"

She continued, "They are at each other like it’s the last time they’re going to see each other, all the time! It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. You know what? That’s what they do, and it’s so cute. And I love love, so I love them."

Latest Celebrity News

Hailey Bieber defends Justin Bieber after TikTok questioning their marriage goes viral

Hailey Bieber denies that Justin Bieber "mistreats" her after 'argument' video goes viral

Justin Bieber

Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother"

Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother"

Elliot Page wears suit with powerful hidden meaning for first red carpet since coming out as trans

Elliot Page wears suit with powerful hidden meaning for first red carpet since coming out as trans
Larray Merritt

Larray: 13 facts about the Hype House star and YouTuber you never knew

YouTubers

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made me believe in love again

13 times Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made me believe in love again
Britney Spears gets engaged and Sam Asghari confirms he’s signed a prenup

Britney Spears gets engaged to Sam Asghari and he confirms prenup plans

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Everybody's Talking About Jamie's Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant

Everybody's Talking About Jamie's Max Harwood: 'What was it like seeing Richard E. Grant in drag? Terrifying' | PopBuzz Meets

Video

American Horror Story Double Feature is the highest rated AHS season on Rotten Tomatoes

American Horror Story Double Feature is the highest rated AHS season on Rotten Tomatoes

American Horror Story

Asa Butterfield tells Sex Education fans taking pics of him on nights out to "f*** off"

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield tells fans to "f--- off" after filming him without permission

Sex Education

Evan Peters wins his first Emmy award for Mare of Easttown

Evan Peters wins his first Emmy award for Mare of Easttown

News

Is Sex Education season 4 the final season?

Will Sex Education season 4 be the final season? Here's what's been said so far

Sex Education

Sex Education season 3 ending: What happens to each character

Sex Education season 3 ending: Here's what happens to all the characters

Sex Education