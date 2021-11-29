Kim Kardashian and North West launch their own joint TikTok account

29 November 2021, 17:00 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 17:26

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Watch this space. The Kardashian-Jenner kids are about to take over TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and North West have officially joined TikTok and it's too wholesome for words.

As you'll already know, Kim and North are arguably one of the most hilarious celebrity mother and daughter duos. Remember the time North called Kim's house ugly? Or, what about when North roasted her mother for changing her voice? Yes, North is a comedy genius.

Well, now Kim has finally let eight-year-old North jump on TikTok and she's been giving us insight into the glamorous life of a Kardashian-Jenner kid.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue and I'm cackling

Kim Kardashian and North West.
Kim Kardashian and North West. Picture: @kimandnorth via TikTok

Kim and North's first TikToks featured them celebrating Thanksgiving in true Kardashian style with over-the-top pumpkin decorations and a little spa day (featuring only Kylie Skin products, of course). Others show them dancing around together, playing dress up and North's cousins Penelope Disick and True Thompson even make an appearance too.

The account, @kimandnorth, already has 1.7 million followers and fans are obsessed. Just take a read of the comment section and people are asking North all sorts of wild questions like: "Northy can you show us mummy's credit card?"

It's not just North and Kim who have joined TikTok, though, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope, nine, has now also set up her account. The mini influencer (@blah445087) in the making even gave fans a tour of her bedroom and enviable closet.

Um… how does someone apply to be a Kardashian-Jenner kid? Asking for a friend.

