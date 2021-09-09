Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos

By Jazmin Duribe

North West calling out Kim Kardashian is the best thing you'll see today. FACT.

Being a celebrity, Kim Kardashian is probably surrounded by people who tell her exactly what she wants to hear. But who always comes along to humble her? Her eight-year-old daughter North West.

On Wednesday (Sep 8), North called the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star out for changing her voice for social media while she was plugging products on Instagram. "Why do you talk different?" North asked. Kim seemed surprised, and replied: "Why do I talk different from what?" North then said: "From your videos."

Confused, Kim hit back: "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"

Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

Being Kanye West's daughter, North would not let her mother live. She then started hilariously imitating Kim's voice. "Is that what I sound like?" Kim asked. Kim's niece Penelope Disick, who was in the background, even smiled and nodded in the background in agreement. Oop.

North constantly has her foot on Kim's neck and people love her for it. Case in point, back in May, Kim received a PR package from Olivia Rodrigo and opened it up on Instagram Stories. "I can’t wait for her album. You Know I love 'Drivers License'!" Kim said.

@KimKardashian @Olivia_Rodrigo album already came out. It came out last week!! Maybe North was right and u don’t even listen to “driver license” 😅 pic.twitter.com/6Rphskp5Mr — Jose Fano (@jose_fano) May 25, 2021

However, North made sure Kim's followers knew the truth. She said: "You never listen to it."