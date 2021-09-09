Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos

9 September 2021, 11:44 | Updated: 9 September 2021, 12:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

North West calling out Kim Kardashian is the best thing you'll see today. FACT.

Being a celebrity, Kim Kardashian is probably surrounded by people who tell her exactly what she wants to hear. But who always comes along to humble her? Her eight-year-old daughter North West.

On Wednesday (Sep 8), North called the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star out for changing her voice for social media while she was plugging products on Instagram. "Why do you talk different?" North asked. Kim seemed surprised, and replied: "Why do I talk different from what?" North then said: "From your videos."

Confused, Kim hit back: "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos
Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

Being Kanye West's daughter, North would not let her mother live. She then started hilariously imitating Kim's voice. "Is that what I sound like?" Kim asked. Kim's niece Penelope Disick, who was in the background, even smiled and nodded in the background in agreement. Oop.

North constantly has her foot on Kim's neck and people love her for it. Case in point, back in May, Kim received a PR package from Olivia Rodrigo and opened it up on Instagram Stories. "I can’t wait for her album. You Know I love 'Drivers License'!" Kim said.

However, North made sure Kim's followers knew the truth. She said: "You never listen to it."

Latest Celebrity News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram comments go viral

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's NSFW Instagram comments goes viral
Billie Eilish speaks out about the Texas abortion bill

Billie Eilish says men who don't speak out about Texas abortion bill make her "sick"

Billie Eilish

Cole Sprouse calls out fans for getting a picture of his girlfriend removed from Instagram

Cole Sprouse calls out fans for getting a picture of his girlfriend Ari Fournier removed from Instagram
Zendaya's response to viral Tom Holland laughing memes is hilarious

Zendaya responds to viral meme about her laughing at Tom Holland
Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute
Bhad Bhabie claps back at people trolling her for being too "skinny"

Bhad Bhabie claps back at people trolling her for being too "skinny"

Trending on PopBuzz

Steve Blues Clues memes: All the best reactions

All the best Steve from Blue's Clues memes about his emotional return video

Viral

Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix following He's All That success

Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix following He's All That success

News

Is your personality more British, American or Australian?

QUIZ: Is your personality more British, American or Australian?
Zendaya refused to have her first ever kiss be filmed for TV show

Zendaya refused to have her first ever kiss be filmed for TV show

Zendaya

Fans think Harry Styles cosplayed as Miranda Sings in his tour costume

Harry Styles fans think he looks exactly like Miranda Sings in new tour outfit

Harry Styles

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, confirmed cast and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race