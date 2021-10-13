Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue and I'm cackling

By Jazmin Duribe

North West is officially our favourite Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian has admitted that her daughter North West knows exactly how to hit her where it hurts when they're having an argument. The eight-year-old gets under her mother's skin by coming for her interior design skills.

Kim Kardashian's house is known for being a bit, um, bland. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lives in an enormous $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, and it took four years to perfect the eerie "minimal monastery" vibe. The house is notorious for being decked out in all neutral tones and having little furniture. Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt is responsible for the minimal interiors and even North's room looks a little haunted.

Over the years, the internet has roasted various elements of Kim's house. Whether it's her soulless Christmas decorations that look a little like tampons or Kim Kardashian's sink, she can't catch a break. Well, it turns out North isn't so keen on the family home either and she's not afraid to voice her opinion.

Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, @kanyewest via Twitter

In a recent episode of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions series, Kim was asked: "What's the meanest thing your child has said to you?" And Kim's response is truly hilarious: "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

You've got to respect North for never letting her mother live – and it hasn't been the first time either… Last month, North hilariously roasted Kim for changing her voice in Instagram videos. And then a few months before, she called out Kim for lying about being an Olivia Rodrigo fan.

Nothing but respect for our Kardashian President.