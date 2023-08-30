Luke Dunphy from Modern Family looks completely unrecognisable in new shirtless photos

30 August 2023, 11:55

Modern Family's Nolan Gould posts shirtless video

By Sam Prance

Nolan Gould is officially all grown up!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Modern Family fans are losing it over how different Luke Dunphy actor Nolan Gould looks in new shirtless photos.

If you watched Modern Family from the beginning, you will probably best remember Nolan Gould as the cute, hilarious and not-particularly-smart younger brother of the Dunphy family. Nolan played the role of Luke Dunphy for a whole decade alongside Julie Bowen as Claire, Ty Burrell as Phil, Sarah Hyland as Haley and Ariel Winter as Alex.

When the show first started airing, Nolan was just 10 years old. Fast forward to now and Luke is 24 and all grown up and people can't believe how much he's changed. Luke Dunphy now has facial hair!

READ MORE: Sarah Hyland was originally rejected from Modern Family for being "too old"

Luke Dunphy from Modern Family looks completely unrecognisable in new shirtless photos
Luke Dunphy from Modern Family looks completely unrecognisable in new shirtless photos. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, @nolangould via Instagram

Over the weekend (Aug 27), Nolan posted several photos from a hiking trip in Colorado on Instagram and it wasn't long until a shirtless photo from the carousel went viral on Twitter. Fans then spotted that Nolan has shared multiple topless pics and videos this year and they also began going viral on social media.

The responses range from shock to thirst to people questioning whether or not it's okay to thirst over Nolan now that he is 24. Reacting, a person tweeted: "Bro, how does the little boy from Modern Family look like more of an adult than I do??? How many years did I sleep last night?"

Another fan wrote: "He went to Phil Dunphy university and majored in dilfology and even as a legacy admit graduated top of his class". Someone also tweeted: "He was a baby what happened".

READ MORE: Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons goes viral on TikTok as fans can't believe how grown up she is

For anyone wondering what Nolan is up to now, he's still acting and recently starred in an episode of Grey's Anatomy as a college student with food poisoning. He's also a self-described environmentalist.

As it stands, Nolan is yet to react to the thirst and shock. We'll let you know if and when he does.

