Taylor Lautner's fiancée admits Robert Pattinson's Twilight character was her childhood crush

Taylor Lautner's fiancée Taylor Dome has revealed that her childhood crush was Taylor's Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson and not her fiancé… awks.

In case you didn't know, the actor is currently engaged to nurse Taylor Dome following a romantic proposal at their home in 2021. The two were introduced to each other by Taylor Lautner's sister and immediately hit it off. The couple are currently planning their wedding, but her latest video might have put a wrench in those plans.

Basically, there's a whole trend on TikTok where people share who their childhood crush was and then compare that to the person that they actually ended up with. Usually the person looks absolutely nothing like their childhood crush.

Well, Taylor's fiancée decided to try out the trend but her childhood crush is the ultimate betrayal because it's none other than Robert Pattinson's Twilight character Edward Cullen – Taylor's (or Jacob's) arch nemesis.

Taylor Lautner's fiancée admits Robert Pattinson was her childhood crush in hilarious video. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT, Summit Entertainment

In a video posted on her Instagram, Taylor looked sickened as Ellie Goulding’s 'Still Falling For You' played in the background and then her childhood crush flashed up on screen. Photos of Robert in character as Edward Cullen could be seen and then after a record scratch it cut to an image of Taylor Lautner standing outside of a dressing room for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and then the night he proposed.

Luckily, Taylor saw the funny side and commented beneath the post: "bout time I won something."

As you probably already know, Robert's character Edward and Taylor's character Jacob absolutely despised each other. Back when the film was released, you were either Team Edward or Team Jacob and the fanbases were ruthless. Edward won the heart of Bella (played by Kristen Stewart) in the movie, which meant poor Jacob didn't get the girl.

But this isn't the first time Taylor has spoken about his fiancée being Team Edward.

Earlier this year, Taylor was on The Kelly Clarkson Show when he admitted: "I'm allowing her to make that mistake. It's in her past. So, she's good now. But she was not Team Jacob, unfortunately. Still love her!"

