The Weeknd is being accused of doing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume

By Jazmin Duribe

"So The Weeknd can 'white face' but a white person can’t 'black face'?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Weeknd has been criticised for wearing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume.

Over the weekend, multiple celebrities stepped out in elaborate Halloween costumes to celebrate Spooky Season. For the occasion, The Weeknd dressed as prolific mafia boss Don Vito Corleone (played by Marlon Brando) from The Godfather.

The 'Blinding Lights' singer absolutely nailed the look, wearing a sharp black tuxedo, bow tie, and a red rose in his pocket. The Weeknd also donned prosthetics for the occasion to replicate Don's wrinkled skin, and a slicked back hairpiece.

READ MORE: The best celebrity Halloween costumes

The Weeknd is being accused of doing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume. Picture: Alamy, @theweeknd via Instagram

Although The Weeknd was paying homage to the character, some have criticised him for painting his skin white for the costume, arguing that if he were a white celebrity who had darkened their skin it would be considered blackface.

Blackface is considered racist because it was historically used to mock Black people and perpetuate negative stereotypes. However, whiteface is not linked to racism or dehumanising white people.

"Wheres the outrage? He's doing white face!" One user tweeted. And another added: "So The Weeknd can 'white face' but a white person can’t 'black face'?"

So The Weeknd can “white face” but a white person can’t “black face” 👌🏻👌🏻 https://t.co/jyxdFfbESf — Cian ☘️ (@Cian_McGivern) November 1, 2021

Wheres the outrage? He's doing white face! — Octane (@Jacek21) November 1, 2021

What if a withe men dressed up like a black men and do blackfishing??? This ks exactly the same but reverse. I love him but im trying to understand it — ✨💫Extravagant💫✨ (@Onika_Eilish) November 1, 2021

Imagine Ryan Reynolds dressing as Will Smith with the color change — 🐾TIGRESS (@0mah_Shullz) November 1, 2021

White face...but when i try to dress up with makeup as my idol Martin Luther King Jr. I get cancelled. — Jimmy . 🦉 (@kingrobbstark5) November 1, 2021

Great costume, funny how people would cry if a white person blacked their face but this gets nothing, society we live in I guess .... — Simbcfc1 (@simbcfc1) November 1, 2021

No one is going to say anything about white face? 🧐 — Moe Sanchez (@blizzo1982) November 1, 2021

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.