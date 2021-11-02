The Weeknd is being accused of doing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume

2 November 2021, 12:08 | Updated: 2 November 2021, 12:18

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"So The Weeknd can 'white face' but a white person can’t 'black face'?"

The Weeknd has been criticised for wearing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume.

Over the weekend, multiple celebrities stepped out in elaborate Halloween costumes to celebrate Spooky Season. For the occasion, The Weeknd dressed as prolific mafia boss Don Vito Corleone (played by Marlon Brando) from The Godfather.

The 'Blinding Lights' singer absolutely nailed the look, wearing a sharp black tuxedo, bow tie, and a red rose in his pocket. The Weeknd also donned prosthetics for the occasion to replicate Don's wrinkled skin, and a slicked back hairpiece.

The Weeknd is being accused of doing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume
The Weeknd is being accused of doing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume. Picture: Alamy, @theweeknd via Instagram

Although The Weeknd was paying homage to the character, some have criticised him for painting his skin white for the costume, arguing that if he were a white celebrity who had darkened their skin it would be considered blackface.

Blackface is considered racist because it was historically used to mock Black people and perpetuate negative stereotypes. However, whiteface is not linked to racism or dehumanising white people.

"Wheres the outrage? He's doing white face!" One user tweeted. And another added: "So The Weeknd can 'white face' but a white person can’t 'black face'?"

