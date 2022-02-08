Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after taking over as Spider-Man

By Jazmin Duribe

"So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity."

Tom Holland has opened up about his relationship with Andrew Garfield and about how he feels "regret" over not speaking to him after landing the role of Spider-Man.

In case you didn't know, Andrew Garfield played the iconic Peter Parker in two movies: The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He then handed over the reins to Tom, who has also played Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and, most recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, in No Way Home, we saw Andrew and Tom together for the first time alongside original Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, and it was magical. But, while having an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the movie, Tom admitted that he has serious regrets about not calling Andrew after taking over the role.

"Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called him when I took over as Spider-Man," Tom told the publication. "Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would've been heartbroken.

"So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity. It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realise we could share this thing."

Don't worry, there's no hard feelings and it's all love here. Tom even said he's "proud" of Andrew.

He continued: "The look on his face when he saves MJ (Zendaya) is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him. I’m really chuffed that he got this opportunity to win back the world and for people to be reminded that his Spider-Man movies are fantastic and brilliant in their own right."

Brb, just off to weep.