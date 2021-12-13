Tom Holland and Zendaya clap back at people making fun of their height difference

By Sam Prance

Tom Holland said that it's a "stupid assumption" that Zendaya being taller than him would be an issue.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have opened up about their height difference and called out trolls who make comments about it.

Ever since paparazzi photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya kissing in a car surfaced in July, people have been obsessed with their relationship. The couple still keep the majority of their love life private but, recently, they've gradually begun to let fans know more about what they mean to each other. Zendaya even recently revealed what she loves the most about Tom.

However, in spite of being an adorable couple both on and off-screen, the Spider-Man actor and actress still see remarks about their height difference. They've now criticised anyone who thinks that Zendaya being taller than Tom is an issue.

How tall are Tom Holland and Zendaya?

Tom Holland and Zendaya clap back at people making fun of their height difference. Picture: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News, PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Tom Holland is 5 feet 8 inches tall and Zendaya is 5 feet 10.

In a new interview with Jessica Shaw for SiriusXM, Jessica asked Tom and Zendaya about the comments about their height difference when they kissed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom then stated: "Not that much taller. Let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. People say like, 'How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.'"

Jessica explained that she thinks it's "misogynistic" and "problematic" that people think tall women cannot date short men and Zendaya and Tom agreed. Tom even called it a "stupid assumption" that their height difference would be an issue and Zendaya said: "This is normal too. My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone."

Tom Holland and Zendaya call out people who make fun of their height difference (2). Picture: Sony Pictures

Talking about the kissing scene in particular, Tom praised director Jon Watts for breaking the "stereotype" by not casting him opposite a shorter love interest. Zendaya added that MJ and Peter's kiss is a "nice sweet moment between them" and that they didn't need to "cheat" the height difference. She said: "Often, having to cheat it and pretend like...why not just let it be?"

We have no choice but to stan.

