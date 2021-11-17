Tom Holland and Zendaya open up about "invasive" paparazzi kiss pictures

By Katie Louise Smith

"A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

It's been around 4 months since those photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya sharing a kiss in the front seat of Tom's car went viral.

Memes were made, old interview clips did the rounds, people who had been shipping the fan-favourite Marvel pair for years on-screen were losing it... Now, TomDaya themselves are opening up about they felt during the whole situation.

In a new interview with GQ, both Tom and Zendaya addressed the public meltdown over those viral photos, spoke about how "confusing and invasive" the photos were and why they'll be keeping their private relationship private in the future.

Tom and Zendaya have spoken about each other in interviews a handful of times, but neither of them had previously spoken explicitly or opened up about whether or not they're in a relationship specifically.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom told the publication.

He added: “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."

Speaking of those photos, Tom says that they “sort of felt robbed of our privacy.” The interviewer then asks if they weren't "ready to talk about [their relationship]", to which Tom replies, “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

Zendaya, who also featured briefly in the interview, added: “It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

With the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour coming up, Tom also touched on the possibility of having to field questions about their off-screen romance: “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

