Drag Race Down Under’s Kita Mean regrets saying Elektra Shock should go home | PopBuzz Meets

21 June 2021, 14:15 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 14:26

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

The Drag Race Down Under winner spills the tea on her time on the show.

In this episode of the Drag Race Yearbook, Kita Mean chats with Yshee Black to talk about her time on the show and nominates her fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories.

Find all our Drag Race content here and check out the rest of the Drag Race Yearbook videos below or over on YouTube.

Drag Race Yearbook

Karen From Finance picks her favourite looks of the season

Maxi Shield reveals how Kita Mean’s win broke the rules

Etcetera Etcetera reacts to judges critiques and blackface controversy

Exclusives

See more Exclusives

Little Mix The Search's Jasper Blue take on the Honest Answers Only interview

Little Mix The Search's Jasper Blue take on the Honest Answers Only interview
Jason says that Mary and Romain's on-screen wedding was their only one (exclusive)

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim denies Mary and Romain’s wedding was fake

TV & Film

Chance Perdomo vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Quiz

Chance Perdomo takes on The Most Impossible Chilling Adventures of Sabrina quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Trending on PopBuzz

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, rumoured cast and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race

Is Luca gay? The best memes and reactions to the Pixar movie

Luca fans are convinced it's a gay love story and the memes are iconic

News

Will Gibby be in the iCarly reboot? Here's what we know

Is Gibby in the iCarly reboot? Here's what Noah Munck has said

News

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall apologises for not including drag kings in Confetti video

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall apologises for not including drag kings in Confetti video

Little Mix

Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock: 24 facts about the YouTuber you probably never knew

YouTubers

Drag Race Down Under's Anita Wigl'it

Drag Race Down Under's Anita Wigl'it crowned Miss Congeniality | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race