29 November 2021, 17:36

By Sam Prance

Mixers assemble! You can now listen to PopBuzz's The Power of Little Mix podcast series on all major podcast platforms.

Last month (Oct 4), PopBuzz launched The Power of Little Mix in honour of Little Mix's 10 year anniversary. Over the course of five episodes, day one mixer, Sam Prance (that's me - hi), takes fans behind the scenes of the girl group's journey. From their formation on The X Factor in 2011 to their historic BRITs win in 2021, no topic is left undiscussed.

Throughout the series, there are exclusive interviews with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. You also hear from members of Little Mix’s inner circle to find out exactly how the girls became the legends they are today. MNEK, Kamille, their mums and many more iconic faces all got involved to celebrate the girls.

All five episodes are available now on Global Player but you can now subscribe to The Power of Little Mix everywhere.

How do I listen to The Power of Little Mix?

The Power of Little Mix podcast is available on all platforms now. Picture: PopBuzz

Episode 1: The Curse of The Girl Band' has been added to Apple, Spotify, YouTube, Google, Stitcher and Deezer.

The next episodes will drop on the following dates: 'Episode 2: The Song That Changed Everything' (Dec 6), 'Episode 3: The Real Life Glory Days' (Dec 13), 'Episode 4: The Label Switch' (Dec 20) and 'Episode 5: The Future of Little Mix' (Dec 27).

If you can't wait until next week to hear episode 2 and the rest of the series, make sure to download the Global Player app for free, where you can already listen to all five episodes.

