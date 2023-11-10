Omegle has fallen | Scroll Deep

OMEGLE HAS FALLEN

By Woodrow Whyte

Welcome to Scroll Deep, the show that keeps up with all the latest goings on so you don't have to, because who has time to keep up with all this internet?

This week on Scroll Deep, Benedict looks into the insane rise and fall of Omegle, looking at why the video chat service was suddenly shut down after 14 years. Benedict also revisits some of the most viral Omegle chats.

