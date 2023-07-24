MrBeast YouTuber Kris Tyson comes out as a trans woman

24 July 2023, 15:07

Kris Tyson is a woman

By Sam Prance

"I'm happy to say I'm a woman. It's something that's honestly so freeing."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

YouTuber Kris Tyson, who's best known for her work in MrBeast's YouTube videos, has publicly come out as a trans woman.

Earlier this year (April 6), Kris Tyson revealed that she had begun hormone therapy. Addressing her change in appearance on Twitter, Kris wrote: "HRT, and it's only been two months". Kris also uploaded a photograph of herself with the caption: "It's never too late to start being yourself".

At the time, Kris shut down any speculation about her gender identity. She tweeted: "I purposely have not come out as any identity. I’m going to talk more in the future but for right now any video claiming I “identify as X” is just speculation".

Now, Kris has revealed that she identifies as a trans woman in a candid interview with fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla.

READ MORE: MrBeast slams transphobic response to Kris Tyson's hormone therapy

MrBeast YouTuber Kris Tyson comes out as a trans woman
MrBeast YouTuber Kris Tyson comes out as a trans woman. Picture: Anthony Padilla via YouTube

Speaking to Anthony, Kris said: "I am a woman. I've never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now." Kris then explained that she knew she "was not cisgender" when she first started making changes to her appearance, like growing out her hair. However, she needed time to figure out her identity.

Kris then said: "For a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, what's making me feel like I'm bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity? And really, it was after a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self-reflection, [that] I realized it was really just the societal pressure of, 'You're Chris from MrBeast."

Explaining how she felt further, Kris continued: "'You're the guy that starts the fires. You're the guy that builds the stuff.' My whole life, I've enjoyed doing those things, but I've never really felt like 'the guy.'"

Discussing her posts about hormone therapy, Kris said people thought she was coming out as trans then. However, she said: "I'm like, No, I didn't! No, I didn't...yet — until today."

I spent a day with KRIS TYSON

Elsewhere in the interview, Kris said that she has a new name that she uses privately with her family and friends. She said: "I have a name that is my official name. It's just for friends and family but Kris is what you can call me on the internet."

Kris also confirmed that her pronouns are she/her.

On how she feels telling people that she's trans, Kris said: "For the longest time, even to say it to some of the closest friends, it would make my hands shake. I would get so nervous. But now, I can say I'm a woman."

She ended by saying: "I'm happy to say I'm a woman. It's something that's honestly so freeing."

Congratulations Kris!

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

Barbie's Depression Barbie commercial hits a little too close to home for viewers

Depression Barbie Commercial memes go viral thanks to the Barbie movie

News

What does RCTA mean on TikTok? Here's what you need to know

What does RCTA mean on TikTok? The controversial 'race change' trend explained

TikTok

Miranda Lambert stops mid-song to tell fans to stop taking selfies

Miranda Lambert fan shares photo after being told to stop taking selfies at show

Viral

Penn Badgley reacts to fans asking for feet pics in his TikTok comments

Penn Badgley reacts to fans wanting to see his feet in the funniest way

Celeb

NPC Streaming TikTok Trend: Pinkydoll and Trisha Paytas

NPC streaming TikTok star Pinkydoll goes viral with "ice cream so good yes yes yes" memes

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

America Ferrera's Barbie monologue goes viral: Read the full speech here

America Ferrera's full Barbie speech is here and viewers are obsessed

News

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Elsie Fisher opens up about Skye being nonbinary in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Elsie Fisher explains why it was "important" for Skye to be nonbinary

The Summer I Turned Pretty

All the best Taylor Swift lyrics for your Eras Tour Instagram captions

59 Taylor Swift lyrics for your Eras Tour Instagram captions

Taylor Swift