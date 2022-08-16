This is why Addison Rae's dad challenged Yung Gravy to a boxing match

By Emma Kershaw

"You've got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age"

You probably didn't have this one on your 2022 bingo card: rapper Yung Gravy has slammed Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez - who is embroiled in a cheating scandal - as an "embarrassment" after he challenged the musician to face him in a boxing match.

Why did Monty want to fight Yung Gravy? Well, strap in, as there's quite a back story to this one.

In July, Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, 46, made headlines amid cheating allegations in which 25-year-old influencer Renée Ash claimed that she and Monty had been in a five-month relationship.

Renée claimed that Monty told her that he had split from wife Sheri Easterling and they were in the process of divorcing. "Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," she told Page Six in July. “He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together,”

Now, the plot thickens, as Addison’s mum, Sheri, has struck up a flirty relationship with 26-year-old rapper Yung Gravy.

In July, Yung Gravy appeared on Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry’s podcast, BFFs, where he seemingly spilled the tea about his budding romance with Addison’s mum. According to BuzzFeed, Yung Gravy was asked about his “MILF thing” in reference to his lyrics that often centre around older women (he even has a song titled “Martha Stewart”, named after the 81-year-old businesswoman.)

When the topic of Sheri came up, Yung Gravy responded by saying, "She was DM'ing me at one point... I started showing some love back and, you know, now we're just being cute. Ya know. Making videos back and forth, sending wholesome DMs — it's cute."

The pair have indeed been posting flirty videos, posting them to TikTok and Instagram and gaining millions of views. One video, in particular, shows Sheri’s interest in dating Yung Gravy, noting that her preferred date would be having a picnic in the park.

“BRO WHAT IS HAPPENING LOL,” one person commented. Another wrote: “You are the one internet momma I know who completely can rock w Gen Z humor. I’m screaming. This is gold. [sic]”

Despite having split up with Sheri (her social media bios all read “single mom”), Monty Lopez isn’t happy. He’s offered to settle things in the way that social media influencers seem to settle things these days — with a boxing match.

In a now-removed video that breeched TikTok guidelines, Monty challenged Yung Gravy to join him in the ring, before expanding on his reasons in another clip.

“Yung Gravy needs to watch running his mouth talking about all those MILFs out there,” he started. “’cause all those MILFs got some baby daddies and some of those baby daddies are equally as bad as me.”

He went on to say that he’s worried about Addison’s two younger brothers, Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, getting “picked on” at school because "Yung Gravy wants to hook up with their mamma".

“What I want them to do is to go to school and get praise because Yung Gravy’s about to get knocked down in the boxing ring by their daddy,” he added. “So be watching yourself, man."

The rapper has now responded to the offer of a boxing match by saying: "I'm a grown man. I'm not going to fight you over TikTok drama. You've got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family."

In response to Yung Gravy’s refusal, Monty posted an Instagram Reel captioned, "Thinking Little Gravy [sic] will accept my boxing challenge!,” he can be seen staring off into the distance before mouthing “am I dumb?”. The post also features hashtags appearing to diss Yung Gravy.

The post quickly racked up replies from the public, with the general consensus being that it's “embarrassing” and “immature”.

“Yes you are! bro cheating on your wife and acting half [your] age dang that’s crazy” wrote one person, while another said: “is he okay? like honestly”.

As for Addison, it seems like she's completely ignoring the drama with her father and taking a trip to Italy. An unbothered queen, we have to stan!