Bella Poarch says she felt "uncomfortable" taking photos with fans without makeup

By Jazmin Duribe

"Take the filters away and I’m still happy being me."

Bella Poarch seemingly has it all. She's the third-most followed person on TikTok (just behind Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae), she has the most-liked video on the platform and she's just released her debut single 'Build a Bitch', which Bella says is about "embracing imperfections and your flaws".

Despite all her successes, the TikTok star has admitted that there was a time she struggled to take photos with her fans without makeup. In a new interview with Vogue, Bella opened up about her body image and how that has impacted her new single.

"Sometimes I catch myself comparing myself to others, but then I take a step back and remind myself that being yourself is the best thing. While I do try to look my best on TikTok, one of the things I've learned to get comfortable with is embracing my flaws," she explained.

"I went through this really weird phase where I would be uncomfortable taking pictures with fans when I didn’t have my makeup ready and I would later see those pictures online. But then I realized that I’m supposed to look like that. That’s how I look and there’s nothing wrong with that. Take the filters away and I’m still happy being me."

Bella has now put these themes in her music. Her new single 'Build a Bitch' is all about rejecting typical beauty standards. Bella's music video echos this too, set in a factory which creates "perfect" women. Bella is one of the factory's creations and she riots, setting all the other manmade women free. There's also cameos from Larray, ZHC, Valkyrae, Mia Khalifa, Dina, Sub Urban, Bretman Rock and Rakhim.

Bella continued: "The song is about embracing imperfections and your flaws. I feel like there’s a tremendous amount of pressure that society and the internet put on people to look or be perfect. My whole message is that I want people to realize that you don’t have to be perfect. And that it’s OK not to be, too. I want to inspire people to be comfortable in their own skin and to stay true to themselves, no matter what."