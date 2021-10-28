TikTok star Huey Haha has passed away aged 22

By Jazmin Duribe

A cause of death hasn't been confirmed.

TikToker and comedian Huey Haha has sadly died aged 22.

The rising star, who hailed from Stockton, California, first joined TikTok in 2020 and was known for his comedy skits. Huey had over 500,000 followers on the platform, however, his account seems to have been deactivated following news of his passing. Huey had also been working on building his YouTube channel, which has 455,000 subscribers.

On Wednesday (Oct 27), Huey's death was reportedly announced on his TikTok account. It was later confirmed on his official Instagram page, but the cause of his death hasn't been revealed yet. Huey is survived by his two-year-old daughter Princess.

TikTok star Huey Haha has passed away aged 22. Picture: @hueyhaha_ via Instagram

Sharing a photo of the GoFundMe page, the caption read: "Rest In Peace to Huey Ha. Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters. This is the official gofundme all proceeds will go towards funeral costs and his daughter." The GoFundMe has currently raised over $32,000 for his funeral expenses and daughter.

Huey's friends and fans have been expressing their sadness at the news of his passing on social media. Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs commented: "So sorry bro."

Meanwhile, Huey's close friends Coby and Hype Boii have have shared their heartbreak over his death. "Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most. We always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you," Coby and Hype Boii wrote in a joint Instagram post.

"We love you brother see you in the future."

