Noah Beck addresses rumours about his sexuality on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

Noah Beck has addressed rumours about his sexuality in a new TikTok video.

The TikTok star – who is currently dating Dixie D'Amelio – has been plagued by rumours that he is secretly gay or bisexual since he exploded onto the scene in January 2020. At one point, it was thought that Noah was dating YouTuber James Charles after Bryce Hall uploaded a YouTube video titled 'Noah Beck is Dating James Charles'.

In the video, Bryce gatecrashes Noah and James while they're filming a video for James' YouTube channel, and he jokes that they're dating. Obviously, it was all for clickbait and Noah confirmed that he and James are not dating but he loves him "as a friend".

Is Noah Beck gay? Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @noahbeck via TikTok

In March, Noah (who has been accused of being homophobic in the past) was also accused of queer-baiting after gracing the digital cover of VMAN wearing heels, fishnet stockings and heavy eyeliner.

Well, Noah has put the rumours to bed once and for all. On Saturday (June 5), Noah shared a TikTok captioned: "'He seems [painting nails emoji]' lmfao like.. huh??"

In the video, Noah appears to share a typically interaction with someone who assumes he is gay. In quotation marks, he wrote: "I played soccer my whole life, grew up w two sisters, love fashion, take care of my skin, and never really was afraid to embrace my feminine side tbh…" It's then followed up with: "So you're gay?" Noah then makes a confused face seemingly saying how does that equate to him being gay.

Noah then hopped in the comment section and liked a comment, which read: "He's happily in love with his GIRLFRIEND." Another user commented: "I thought your were coming out for a sec," and Noah replied: "Bruh watch it again."