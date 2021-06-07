Noah Beck addresses rumours about his sexuality on TikTok

7 June 2021, 11:31 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 11:54

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Noah Beck gay? Here's what he says about the rumours…

Noah Beck has addressed rumours about his sexuality in a new TikTok video.

The TikTok star – who is currently dating Dixie D'Amelio – has been plagued by rumours that he is secretly gay or bisexual since he exploded onto the scene in January 2020. At one point, it was thought that Noah was dating YouTuber James Charles after Bryce Hall uploaded a YouTube video titled 'Noah Beck is Dating James Charles'.

In the video, Bryce gatecrashes Noah and James while they're filming a video for James' YouTube channel, and he jokes that they're dating. Obviously, it was all for clickbait and Noah confirmed that he and James are not dating but he loves him "as a friend".

READ MORE: Noah Beck calls Bryce Hall "disrespectful" after his stripper prank in front of Dixie D'Amelio

Is Noah Beck gay?
Is Noah Beck gay? Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @noahbeck via TikTok

In March, Noah (who has been accused of being homophobic in the past) was also accused of queer-baiting after gracing the digital cover of VMAN wearing heels, fishnet stockings and heavy eyeliner.

Well, Noah has put the rumours to bed once and for all. On Saturday (June 5), Noah shared a TikTok captioned: "'He seems [painting nails emoji]' lmfao like.. huh??"

In the video, Noah appears to share a typically interaction with someone who assumes he is gay. In quotation marks, he wrote: "I played soccer my whole life, grew up w two sisters, love fashion, take care of my skin, and never really was afraid to embrace my feminine side tbh…" It's then followed up with: "So you're gay?" Noah then makes a confused face seemingly saying how does that equate to him being gay.

Noah Beck is currently dating Dixie D'Amelio
Noah Beck is currently dating Dixie D'Amelio. Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Noah then hopped in the comment section and liked a comment, which read: "He's happily in love with his GIRLFRIEND." Another user commented: "I thought your were coming out for a sec," and Noah replied: "Bruh watch it again."

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

TikTok Adult Swim trend explained: Meaning and song revealed

What does AS mean on TikTok? The Adult Swim trend explained

Viral

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

What is dry scooping on TikTok?

What is dry scooping on TikTok? The dangerous trend explained

Viral

Here's how to find your Juno sign

This Juno sign calculator shows you the sign of your soulmate

Viral

A sexuality spectrum test is going viral and it reveals exactly how gay you are

A sexuality spectrum test is going viral and it reveals exactly how gay you are

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Sienna Mae Gomez: 13 facts about the TikTok star y

Sienna Mae Gomez: 13 facts about the TikTok star you should know
21 celebrities that have come out as non-binary

21 celebrities that have come out as non-binary

LGBTQ

QUIZ: Only a music expert knows which pride anthems these lyrics are from

QUIZ: Only a music expert knows which pride anthems these lyrics are from

Quizzes

Conjuring 3: True story that inspired the waterbed scene

The Conjuring 3's terrifying waterbed scene was inspired by a true event

News

Marvel confirms Loki is gender-fluid in the MCU in new video

Marvel confirms Loki is gender-fluid in the MCU in new video

News

Who is Zoe Laverne?

Zoe Laverne: 15 facts about the TikTok star you should know

YouTubers