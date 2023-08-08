Yeet Baby star Chris Rooney issues statement after being reported missing

Yeet Baby's Chris Rooney issues statement after being reported missing. Picture: @theyeetbaby via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

"What you all witnessed leading up to his disappearance was all of his emotional coming to a head."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TikTok star Chris Rooney, known for his popular Yeet Baby videos, has issued a statement after being reported missing last week.

A missing persons report was filed on August 3rd after Chris' family were unable to get in contact with him, having not seen him for several days. Shortly after sharing social media posts which rapidly spread across the internet, Chris was thankfully found safe.

Chris and his family have now issued statements regarding the matter, with Chris thanking his fans for their support and well wishes. Chris' family have also confirmed that he is currently receiving treatment for his mental health.

Published by TMZ, Chris has now released a statement thanking fans for their support during this difficult time.

"The amount of love and prayers I have received not just now but over the years, truly has brought me out of some very low times," he started. "Unfortunately, there was nothing anyone could do to help me. It is something that I have to work on and am going to make it my life's mission to not only get myself healthy but also others."

Chris continued: "If there is one thing I have learned during this time, there are a lot of hurting people in this world and I am going to do everything I can to help them."

Chris is reportedly in the midst of a divorce from his wife Emily Rooney. Neither of them have publicly addressed the reason why they have split.

Additionally, his family also released a statement explaining what happened and reassuring fans that Chris is being taken care of.

"As many of you know, his life the last 6 months have been nothing short of difficult. What you all witnessed leading up to his disappearance was all of his emotional coming to a head," the statement reads.

The family then reference the fact that Chris had recently watched the movie Sound of Freedom, and began sharing links to raise money in order to help end child sex trafficking.

"To many of you, this may have seemed odd, but he genuinely wanted and still wants to help this cause," they continued. "Unfortunately, it was posted at a time that he was also visibly not in his right mind and not acting like the Chris we know and love."

The statement then notes that Chris was presumed missing the following day. After several hours of not knowing where he was, the family found out that he had checked himself into a mental facility,

"We are sure you all have a lot of questions, but those are for Uncle Chris to answer once he is healthy and ready to share his experiences," his family added, before urging others to speak out if they're struggling and look out for each other.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations may be able to help: