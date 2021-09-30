What is a bra strap bracelet? Here's how to make TikTok's latest fashion item

30 September 2021

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to make the viral bra strap bracelet that's all over TikTok right now...

When it comes to fashion and beauty, TikTok is the place to spot all the emerging popular trends.

Remember when literally everyone was wearing those TikTok leggings. You know the ones that made your butt look like you hit the gym seven days a week? Or that time we all drooled over House of Sunny’s Good Vibrations dress.

Well, you're probably wondering what TikTok's latest obsession is: Bra strap bracelets. Yes, people are making bracelets out of their own bra straps and it's actually very clever. Here's how to make one yourself and the meaning behind them.

How to make a bra strap bracelet

What is a bra strap bracelet?
What is a bra strap bracelet? Picture: @earthbeam via TikTok

Receiving a gold or silver charm bracelet? Boring, uninspired and outrageously expensive. But receiving a bra strap bracelet? Thoughtful, sustainable and sentimental. Nothing beats it.

People on TikTok are fashioning their bra straps into elastic bracelets adorned with charms, personalised stitching and logos. And, it's simpler than you think to whip one up yourself.

1) First you need to unhook the bra strap from the band that goes round your chest.

2) Cut it off above the part that you would use to adjust the length of the straps.

3) Next, loop the end through the adjustable part of the bra and tighten.

4) Use the hook to keep the strap down.

If your bra doesn't have a hook you can put a stitch in it to make sure that it stays locked to your wrist.

What does a bra strap bracelet mean?

There's actually a meaning behind the whole bra strap bracelet trend. People are making them to give to their partners to show that they're taken. Sometimes they even embroider their initials into the bracelet too. Aww!

