What does 🧠 mean on TikTok? The sexual meaning behind the emoji explained

By Jazmin Duribe

The brain emoji (🧠) is all over TikTok right now. Here's what it actually means…

TikTok has it own vocabulary full of mysterious words, phrases and emojis. Case in point: The two index fingers together emoji that went viral last year, or the term "Heather" which was inspired by Conan Gray's song of the same name.

Unless you're a TikTok expert, it's bound to get a little confusing. That's where we come in. You've probably noticed a lot of brain emoji's being used on the platform recently. But what does it actually mean? Well, it's definitely not what you think… Here's what the brain emoji on TikTok means.

This is what the brain emoji actually means... Picture: @dentite via TikTok, FOX

What does 🧠 mean on TikTok?

So, what does the brain emoji on TikTok actually mean, you ask? Well, it's nothing to do with the mind or how smart you are, that's for sure… The brain emoji you see all over TikTok is actually code for oral sex.

"Brain" or "giving brain" is a slang term used to refer to giving oral sex (usually to a person with a penis), Urban Dictionary says. Because TikTok guidelines are so strict, users have now started using the brain emoji to describe the act without being banned.

The Brain Emoji. Picture: Emojipedia

Here's some examples:

Of course, this wouldn't be the first emoji that has been given an X-rated makeover. The aubergine or eggplant emoji is commonly used instead of penis, while the innocent cat emoji is rarely used to describe felines…