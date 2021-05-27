What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok? The phrase translated

27 May 2021, 13:04

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's what Chupapi Munyayo/Muñañyo means and where it originally started on TikTok.

Social media has long been a place where completely made up words and phrases can change the entire game and go viral within a second. Remember the Twitter era when Sco Pa Tu Manaa and Bomboclaat were all over the timeline? Or more recently, when Cheugy became a thing on TikTok?

Now there's a new phrase picking up steam on TikTok: Chupapi Muñañyo.

The phrase is pretty common in prank videos where someone sneaks up behind a stranger and says it out loud in their ear. But what does it mean? Where did it come from? And who started it?

What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok?

What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok? The phrase explained
What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok? The phrase explained. Picture: @jaykindafunny8 via TikTok, Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What does Chupapi Munyayo or Chupapi Muñañyo translate to in English?

There's an Urban Dictionary definition from January 2021 that says it translates to "suck my dick papa, oh! come on!". The entry breaks down the words within the phrase, saying that 'chupa' derives from a Spanish word that means 'to suck a dick', while 'papi' means 'father or papa' and 'munyayo' apparently means 'come on'.

However, there's a lot of debate over whether that's actually the definition. KnowYourMeme points out that 'Munyayo' and 'Muñañyo' "don't appear to have any direct translations from Spanish or any other language, suggesting it is gibberish".

The apparent creator of the word, @jaykindafunny8, even posted a video explaining how to spell it, in which he basically just combined the two popular spellings on TikTok to create 'muñañyo'.

Essentially, Chupapi Munyayo or Chupapi Muñañyo doesn't mean anything. It's just made up.

READ MORE: TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Who created the Chupapi Muñañyo phrase?

The earliest known use of the phase on TikTok was way back in July 2020. TikToker @jaykindafunny8 shared a video of himself going through a drive-thru, ordering an ice cream and smacking it on his forehead before driving away. In one of those clips, he says the word 'muñañyo'.

A few months later, he posted a prank TikTok where he sneaks up behind random people on the street and scares them by shouting "muñañyo" and then repeating the full phrase when they turn around to ask what's going on.

His entire TikTok account is now full of videos of the same prank.

Jay now has over 16 million followers on the app, and his #muñañyo videos get millions of views each time he shares them. The #muñañyo hashtag has now also garnered over 3.7 billion views as of May 2021 – although, most of those are Jay's videos.

READ MORE: What is the Hey Lol trend on TikTok? The meaning explained

Latest Viral News

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes are roasting millennials

27 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes that are roasting millennials
TikTok's '10x Beauty Filter' trend uses Face App's Hollywood filter

How to get the Hollywood Filter on TikTok and FaceApp

Viral TikTok reveals 'free t-shirt hack' at Disney World

A viral TikTok reveals 'underboob hack' to get free t-shirt at Disney World
Conan Gray's Astronomy test reveals if your crush is compatible with you

Conan Gray's Astronomy test reveals how compatible you are with your crush

Trending on PopBuzz

The Conjuring 3: How to watch online on HBO Max

When does The Conjuring 3 come out? Here's where to watch online

News

Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame: 10 facts about the TikTok star you really need to know
People troll Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram after viral TikTok video

Machine Gun Kelly is being trolled on Instagram after TikToker's video goes viral

Celeb

Channing Tatum's full-frontal nude selfie will make you sweat

Channing Tatum's full-frontal nude selfie will make you sweat

Celeb

School of Rock's Kevin Clark has died aged 32.

Jack Black pays tribute to School of Rock's Kevin Clark after he dies aged 32

Celeb

MCU Death Quiz: How would you die and who would kill you?

QUIZ: How would you die in the Marvel universe and who would kill you?

TV & Film