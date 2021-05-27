What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok? The phrase translated

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's what Chupapi Munyayo/Muñañyo means and where it originally started on TikTok.

Social media has long been a place where completely made up words and phrases can change the entire game and go viral within a second. Remember the Twitter era when Sco Pa Tu Manaa and Bomboclaat were all over the timeline? Or more recently, when Cheugy became a thing on TikTok?

Now there's a new phrase picking up steam on TikTok: Chupapi Muñañyo.

The phrase is pretty common in prank videos where someone sneaks up behind a stranger and says it out loud in their ear. But what does it mean? Where did it come from? And who started it?

What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok?

What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok? The phrase explained. Picture: @jaykindafunny8 via TikTok, Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What does Chupapi Munyayo or Chupapi Muñañyo translate to in English?

There's an Urban Dictionary definition from January 2021 that says it translates to "suck my dick papa, oh! come on!". The entry breaks down the words within the phrase, saying that 'chupa' derives from a Spanish word that means 'to suck a dick', while 'papi' means 'father or papa' and 'munyayo' apparently means 'come on'.

However, there's a lot of debate over whether that's actually the definition. KnowYourMeme points out that 'Munyayo' and 'Muñañyo' "don't appear to have any direct translations from Spanish or any other language, suggesting it is gibberish".

The apparent creator of the word, @jaykindafunny8, even posted a video explaining how to spell it, in which he basically just combined the two popular spellings on TikTok to create 'muñañyo'.

Essentially, Chupapi Munyayo or Chupapi Muñañyo doesn't mean anything. It's just made up.

READ MORE: TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Who created the Chupapi Muñañyo phrase?

The earliest known use of the phase on TikTok was way back in July 2020. TikToker @jaykindafunny8 shared a video of himself going through a drive-thru, ordering an ice cream and smacking it on his forehead before driving away. In one of those clips, he says the word 'muñañyo'.

A few months later, he posted a prank TikTok where he sneaks up behind random people on the street and scares them by shouting "muñañyo" and then repeating the full phrase when they turn around to ask what's going on.

His entire TikTok account is now full of videos of the same prank.

Jay now has over 16 million followers on the app, and his #muñañyo videos get millions of views each time he shares them. The #muñañyo hashtag has now also garnered over 3.7 billion views as of May 2021 – although, most of those are Jay's videos.

READ MORE: What is the Hey Lol trend on TikTok? The meaning explained