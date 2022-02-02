Jimbo's chaotic performance and all the memes from Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1
2 February 2022, 16:15 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 19:32
Jimbo is everyone's sleep paralysis demon.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World premiered on Tuesday night (Feb 1) and everyone knows that the only things better than the episode itself are the memes.
The debut episode saw nine queens – Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Jimbo, Lemon, Janey Jacké, Jujubee, Mo Heart and Pangina Heals – from around the world put on a kiler drag performance for RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and extra special guest judge and Spice Girls legend Mel C.
The episode started a little differently, on the main stage, rather than the werkroom. Then, the queens were tasked with showing off their talents for the judges before hitting the runway.
From Jimbo's haunting performance to RuPaul coming in on a cherry picker (???), the episode was packed full with memeable moments.
Here's some of the funniest memes from Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1.
Jimbo being Jimbo
When you invite Canada’s self-confessed drag clown onto the show, you know you're going to get something a little more than a death drop.
Jimbo's cursed performance, which featured a very strange ghostly ensemble and slices of ham, won over the judges and saw her sail into the lip-sync against Pangina Heals.
I cannot cope with Jimbo right now 💀 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/tIlDpohfmf— Shirleigh (@ShirleighShirlz) February 1, 2022
the cotton bud on it’s way to push the wax even further into my ear canal pic.twitter.com/gaORE6iJfr— Liam (@LiamLambrini) February 1, 2022
The demon under my bed whilst I’m listening to music #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/wuAp6H7o4o— Meh (@Spilling_The_T) February 1, 2022
My sleep paralysis demon when I start playing rainforest sleep sounds #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/7YXrvWody8— eliot 🔱 (@elioxts) February 1, 2022
The sleeves dangling under Janey’s dress: #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/kCFaRxqWXU— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 1, 2022
Me throughout this entire episode #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/dRqIepF3kz— The Waltzer of Chaos (He/Him) (@RoganJoshh) February 1, 2022
Me acting like my life isn’t falling apart pic.twitter.com/zCKZHIZpAi— The Scarlet Mitch (@MitchellLWell) February 1, 2022
I'm not sure about this new Deal or No Deal reboot guys #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/dct9WxgIwP— Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) February 1, 2022
Jimbo and Pangina during that lipsync #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/CWn2G8nFIU— Cal (@calluma_) February 1, 2022
Me watching Jimbo throw ham around the runway #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/YIHJuHUXCL— Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) February 1, 2022
Jimbo was telling HER origin story #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/MQOZnmrqLy— Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) February 1, 2022
my sleep paralysis demon bopping away as i play music at 3am while crying x pic.twitter.com/fMWTIAUQLl— David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) February 1, 2022
There's no prize money…
You heard that correctly, the winning queen of Drag Race UK vs. The World will not be walking away any richer. Because the series is broadcast on BBC Three, which is funded by the public through a license fee, there will be no cash prize.
The winner won't be leaving empty handed, though. As well as winning the title of the first-ever International Drag Race Superstar they will also collaborate on a song with RuPaul.
The queens when they found out the “grand prize” was a song with Rupaul #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/a0A8TE4hBY— Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) February 1, 2022
RuPaul revealing this season's prize money: #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Or9vcl1GOj— ❤️🔥 SEDDERA SIDE ❤️🔥 (@sedderaside) February 1, 2022
Rupaul explaining to a world-class cast of queens that this season's 'prize' is to feature on a song... something that happens every season #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/yKZ2ZoeENb— Ryan (@_rybear) February 1, 2022
Jujubee has the best one-liners
You can't help but laugh when Jujubee speaks and throughout the episode she was making viewers choke with laughter, particularly when she took a jab at the UK for its colonial past.
Jujubee just ended colonialism in one sentence #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/G1x84ItA3P— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 1, 2022
That's it. That's the line of the episode. #DragRaceUK #BBCThree #BBCThreeTV pic.twitter.com/ZlIvtUf4Kk— RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) February 1, 2022
Why is RuPaul on a cherry picker?
Because walking onto the main stage is not dramatic enough, RuPaul surprised the gals and entered on a cherry picker. No explanation or context whatsoever.
should have known this ep was gonna be chaos when ru appeared on this with no explanation #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/wDVfKNdu0g— georgia mooney (@_georgiamooney_) February 1, 2022
HOW did they not see Ru up there?! 🤯#DragRaceUK #BBCThreeTV #BBCThree pic.twitter.com/khA0bhHt3S— RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) February 1, 2022