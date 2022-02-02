Jimbo's chaotic performance and all the memes from Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1

By Jazmin Duribe

Jimbo is everyone's sleep paralysis demon.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World premiered on Tuesday night (Feb 1) and everyone knows that the only things better than the episode itself are the memes.

The debut episode saw nine queens – Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Jimbo, Lemon, Janey Jacké, Jujubee, Mo Heart and Pangina Heals – from around the world put on a kiler drag performance for RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and extra special guest judge and Spice Girls legend Mel C.

The episode started a little differently, on the main stage, rather than the werkroom. Then, the queens were tasked with showing off their talents for the judges before hitting the runway.

From Jimbo's haunting performance to RuPaul coming in on a cherry picker (???), the episode was packed full with memeable moments.

Jimbo's chaotic performance on Drag Race has been turned into a meme and I'm howling. Picture: BBC

Here's some of the funniest memes from Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1.

Jimbo being Jimbo

When you invite Canada’s self-confessed drag clown onto the show, you know you're going to get something a little more than a death drop.

Jimbo's cursed performance, which featured a very strange ghostly ensemble and slices of ham, won over the judges and saw her sail into the lip-sync against Pangina Heals.

I cannot cope with Jimbo right now 💀 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/tIlDpohfmf — Shirleigh (@ShirleighShirlz) February 1, 2022

the cotton bud on it’s way to push the wax even further into my ear canal pic.twitter.com/gaORE6iJfr — Liam (@LiamLambrini) February 1, 2022

The demon under my bed whilst I’m listening to music #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/wuAp6H7o4o — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) February 1, 2022

My sleep paralysis demon when I start playing rainforest sleep sounds #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/7YXrvWody8 — eliot 🔱 (@elioxts) February 1, 2022

Me throughout this entire episode #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/dRqIepF3kz — The Waltzer of Chaos (He/Him) (@RoganJoshh) February 1, 2022

Me acting like my life isn’t falling apart pic.twitter.com/zCKZHIZpAi — The Scarlet Mitch (@MitchellLWell) February 1, 2022

I'm not sure about this new Deal or No Deal reboot guys #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/dct9WxgIwP — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) February 1, 2022

Me watching Jimbo throw ham around the runway #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/YIHJuHUXCL — Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) February 1, 2022

my sleep paralysis demon bopping away as i play music at 3am while crying x pic.twitter.com/fMWTIAUQLl — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) February 1, 2022

There's no prize money…

You heard that correctly, the winning queen of Drag Race UK vs. The World will not be walking away any richer. Because the series is broadcast on BBC Three, which is funded by the public through a license fee, there will be no cash prize.

The winner won't be leaving empty handed, though. As well as winning the title of the first-ever International Drag Race Superstar they will also collaborate on a song with RuPaul.

The queens when they found out the “grand prize” was a song with Rupaul #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/a0A8TE4hBY — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) February 1, 2022

Rupaul explaining to a world-class cast of queens that this season's 'prize' is to feature on a song... something that happens every season #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/yKZ2ZoeENb — Ryan (@_rybear) February 1, 2022

Jujubee has the best one-liners

You can't help but laugh when Jujubee speaks and throughout the episode she was making viewers choke with laughter, particularly when she took a jab at the UK for its colonial past.

Jujubee just ended colonialism in one sentence #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/G1x84ItA3P — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 1, 2022

Why is RuPaul on a cherry picker?

Because walking onto the main stage is not dramatic enough, RuPaul surprised the gals and entered on a cherry picker. No explanation or context whatsoever.