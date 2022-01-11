22 hilarious Encanto memes that are even more iconic than We Don't Talk About Bruno

By Katie Louise Smith

"Your eldest daughter isn't fine; she's listening to Surface Pressure from Encanto on repeat"

Have you seen Encanto yet? If you haven't you're truly, truly missing out.

Disney's latest animated film has truly taken over the internet – and the music charts – thanks to its incredible story and iconic soundtrack. After being released on Disney+ on December 24th, Encanto quickly became a hit, with viewers falling in love with the Madrigal family. The soundtrack has even become the first film soundtrack to hit No. 1 on Billboard's 200 albums chart in more than two years.

From all the tweets about Dolores, Antonio, Luisa and the rest of the Madrigal family, to the reactions to the absolute BANGER that is 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', here's all the best and funniest Encanto memes.

First of all, I would die for Antonio Madrigal.

Antonio when he lost his gift after having it for one day https://t.co/hl8ukkWxZI — DoIores' #1 Fan 🎀 (@KrystaIHuntress) January 3, 2022

Isabela Madrigal supremacyyyyyy.

Mirabel, go get the power saw...

Everyone looking at the cracks in their ceiling after this: 👁👄👁

Luisa Madrigal, you will ALWAYS be famous.

luisa my beloved #Encanto pic.twitter.com/pSKBSOwH28 — not so hourly plus size woc (@wocplus) December 26, 2021

Friends fear she's listening to 'Surface Pressure' again.

Your eldest daughter isn't fine; she's listening to Surface Pressure from Encanto on repeat — abby 💗💜💙 (@abbytheegg) December 22, 2021

Dolores is – and I cannot stress this enough – an icon, a legend and FOREVER the moment.

"people can dislike whoever they want" WRONG. no one is allowed to dislike dolores madrigal pic.twitter.com/etfv2DscHM — ★ » navi ˎˊ˗ (@CAMILOLUVS) December 30, 2021

They didn’t give Dolores a solo song because they feared her raw power that would overshadow every song in the soundtrack pic.twitter.com/nzZozpkLSa — Spinel/Willow 🦋 Encanto Brainrot Era (@Spinellaby) December 28, 2021

girl knew what she was doing mentioning the 5 babies, i love petty dolores https://t.co/TwTEpdtiuC — Churro | #1 Dolores Stan (@unichurro) January 7, 2022

Mirabel staring at Dolores during dinner pic.twitter.com/toUKb7JBWa — Spinel/Willow 🦋 Encanto Brainrot Era (@Spinellaby) January 9, 2022

We DO have to talk about Bruno, actually.

how many people do ya think it took to hold lin back from voicing bruno — jasper ! 🐀 (@brunoIuvr) January 4, 2022

And that song? Give it ALL the awards.

SAVE ME I JUST SAID "seven foot frame—" AND MY DAD RESPONDED WITH "BOOTS WITH THE FUR" — kailo | HAPPY NEW YEAR (@kailozerr) January 6, 2022

🎶 A SEVEN FOOT FRAME 🎶 RATS ALONG HIS BACK 🎶 WHEN HE CALLS YOUR NAME 🎶 IT ALL FADES TO BLACK 🎶 YEAH HE SEES YOUR DREAMS 🎶 AND FEASTS ON YOUR SCREAMS 🎶 WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO NO NO NO 🎶 WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNOOOOO pic.twitter.com/6XmALze1Ka — alex 🎆 (@romcnovas) January 3, 2022

My brain: [silence]

My brain seconds later out of fucking nowhere: SEVEN👏FOOT👏FRAME👏 rrrRRRRAAATS ALONG HIS BACK— — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) January 7, 2022

RELEASE THE REMIX!

We need more Camilo in Encanto 2. (There's gonna be an Encanto 2, right?!)

Nobody:

Camilo at the end of Encanto: pic.twitter.com/hduhKiJFh1 — Rosie✨encanto era (@makeit_rymin) December 15, 2021

Mirabel would never!

