22 hilarious Encanto memes that are even more iconic than We Don't Talk About Bruno
11 January 2022, 12:29
"Your eldest daughter isn't fine; she's listening to Surface Pressure from Encanto on repeat"
Have you seen Encanto yet? If you haven't you're truly, truly missing out.
Disney's latest animated film has truly taken over the internet – and the music charts – thanks to its incredible story and iconic soundtrack. After being released on Disney+ on December 24th, Encanto quickly became a hit, with viewers falling in love with the Madrigal family. The soundtrack has even become the first film soundtrack to hit No. 1 on Billboard's 200 albums chart in more than two years.
From all the tweets about Dolores, Antonio, Luisa and the rest of the Madrigal family, to the reactions to the absolute BANGER that is 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', here's all the best and funniest Encanto memes.
First of all, I would die for Antonio Madrigal.
Antonio when he lost his gift after having it for one day https://t.co/hl8ukkWxZI— DoIores' #1 Fan 🎀 (@KrystaIHuntress) January 3, 2022
#encanto #Antoniomadrigal pic.twitter.com/u9DdvO3SOY— daily toñito ^__^ (@antonio__daily) January 8, 2022
Isabela Madrigal supremacyyyyyy.
she's just like me fr #encanto pic.twitter.com/QkyMjamDto— jules 🚙 (@addiesliv) January 1, 2022
Mirabel, go get the power saw...
"Mirabel? Where's the door?" #Encanto pic.twitter.com/m6P7UVeyQ4— Kai 🤡 (@kaikiamm) January 6, 2022
Everyone looking at the cracks in their ceiling after this: 👁👄👁
January 9, 2022
Luisa Madrigal, you will ALWAYS be famous.
luisa my beloved #Encanto pic.twitter.com/pSKBSOwH28— not so hourly plus size woc (@wocplus) December 26, 2021
Friends fear she's listening to 'Surface Pressure' again.
Your eldest daughter isn't fine; she's listening to Surface Pressure from Encanto on repeat— abby 💗💜💙 (@abbytheegg) December 22, 2021
Dolores is – and I cannot stress this enough – an icon, a legend and FOREVER the moment.
"people can dislike whoever they want" WRONG. no one is allowed to dislike dolores madrigal pic.twitter.com/etfv2DscHM— ★ » navi ˎˊ˗ (@CAMILOLUVS) December 30, 2021
They didn’t give Dolores a solo song because they feared her raw power that would overshadow every song in the soundtrack pic.twitter.com/nzZozpkLSa— Spinel/Willow 🦋 Encanto Brainrot Era (@Spinellaby) December 28, 2021
girl knew what she was doing mentioning the 5 babies, i love petty dolores https://t.co/TwTEpdtiuC— Churro | #1 Dolores Stan (@unichurro) January 7, 2022
Mirabel staring at Dolores during dinner pic.twitter.com/toUKb7JBWa— Spinel/Willow 🦋 Encanto Brainrot Era (@Spinellaby) January 9, 2022
We DO have to talk about Bruno, actually.
Nobody:— MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) January 1, 2022
Bruno in Encanto: pic.twitter.com/GoTIND2rxB
January 8, 2022
how many people do ya think it took to hold lin back from voicing bruno— jasper ! 🐀 (@brunoIuvr) January 4, 2022
And that song? Give it ALL the awards.
me in public my headphones #Encanto pic.twitter.com/o1rcUtNT9R— phale (@leovaldecs) December 24, 2021
SAVE ME I JUST SAID "seven foot frame—" AND MY DAD RESPONDED WITH "BOOTS WITH THE FUR"— kailo | HAPPY NEW YEAR (@kailozerr) January 6, 2022
🎶 A SEVEN FOOT FRAME 🎶 RATS ALONG HIS BACK 🎶 WHEN HE CALLS YOUR NAME 🎶 IT ALL FADES TO BLACK 🎶 YEAH HE SEES YOUR DREAMS 🎶 AND FEASTS ON YOUR SCREAMS 🎶 WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO NO NO NO 🎶 WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNOOOOO pic.twitter.com/6XmALze1Ka— alex 🎆 (@romcnovas) January 3, 2022
My brain: [silence]— Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) January 7, 2022
My brain seconds later out of fucking nowhere: SEVEN👏FOOT👏FRAME👏 rrrRRRRAAATS ALONG HIS BACK—
idk if already someone did this 🧍♀️ #Encanto #encantofanart #camilomadrigal pic.twitter.com/gqYQUozVVD— when Mirabel (@sunzriiq) January 2, 2022
RELEASE THE REMIX!
we dont talk about apple bottom jeans #wedonttalkaboutbruno #encanto #camilomadrigal pic.twitter.com/IyXdbWXwtK— Sawtooth Waves!🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@SawtoothWaves) January 7, 2022
We need more Camilo in Encanto 2. (There's gonna be an Encanto 2, right?!)
Nobody:— Rosie✨encanto era (@makeit_rymin) December 15, 2021
Camilo at the end of Encanto: pic.twitter.com/hduhKiJFh1
Mirabel would never!
Encanto (Bad Ending) pic.twitter.com/n9Twgn1ONj— Spinel/Willow 🦋 Encanto Brainrot Era (@Spinellaby) January 3, 2022
