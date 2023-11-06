Is Instagram Wrapped a scam? Here's why you should not use the viral app

Spotify Wrapped unveils Bad Bunny as top global artist for three years in a row

By Sam Prance

Everyone is using Instagram Wrapped but should you actually use it?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Instagram Wrapped is the latest viral End of Year feature to break the internet but is it a scam and should you actually use it?

Every year, apps rush to provide users with unique stats about their habits over the past 365 days. Spotify is infamous for its Spotify Wrapped service which reveals your most played songs and artists of the year. Apple have since launched their own equivalent of Wrapped called Replay, and platforms like YouTube and TikTok have also joined in on the Wrapped game.

READ MORE: When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

Now, there is an Instagram Wrapped. However, it wasn't created by Instagram and there's concern that it may be a scam.

Is Instagram Wrapped safe?

Is Instagram Wrapped a scam? Here's why you should not use the viral third-party app. Picture: Wrapped Labs, Nine Network

There is a new third party app called Wrapped which claims to give you all your Instagram Wrapped stats if you download it. These include who's viewed your profile, how many people have blocked you and who you've interacted the most and vice versa. To use it all you have to do is download Wrapped, login with Instagram and allow it to download your information.

However, people are now concerned that the app is a scam and that it doesn't give users accurate results. Meta, who own Instagram, famously have strict rules when its comes to revealing data of its users and Instagram doesn't show you other people's personal activity in its current form. How could a third party app have access to this information?

Slamming the controversial new app, one user wrote: "I'm 90% sure it's inaccurate. I just downloaded it and every time I logged into my account and looked at the numbers, it changed. Most drastic was the number of people who have apparently blocked me which went from 1 to 2 then 12 in the span of 5 minutes. Wouldn't trust it!"

Instagram Wrapped is a third-party app. Picture: Getty

Given that the app asks you to share your data with them, we'd advise you not to use it as your data may be shared to other platforms.

In Wrapped's official privacy policy, they state: "For a better experience, while using our Service, we may require you to provide us with certain personally identifiable information. The information that we request will be retained by us and used as described in this privacy policy."

They also say that they do their best to protect user's personal information but "cannot guarantee its absolute security."