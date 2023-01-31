Apple Music Replay 2023: How to find your most played songs of the year

By Sam Prance

Apple Music Replay 2023 allows you to see your top songs, top artists and top albums and it updates every week.

Apple Music Replay 2023 has arrived and it tells you what your most played songs, artists and albums of the year so far are.

In a bid to outdo Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music allows users to see detailed stats about their listening habits all year long. In Apple Music Replay, Apple Music users can find out everything from the songs they've had on repeat in 2023 so far to the albums that they've been listening to the most. Not only that but Apple Music Replay updates every week of the year.

Where can you see your Apple Music Replay stats though? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use Apple Music Replay.

How do I get my Apple Music Replay 2023 stats?

Apple Music Replay 2023: How to find your most played songs stats. Picture: Apple Music

To get your Apple Music Replay 2023 stats and find out what your Top Songs, Top Artists and Top Albums of 2022 are, all you have to do is follow these three simple steps.

1) Visit the Apple Music Replay website

2) Sign in to your Apple account

3) Click 'Get started'

A page then appears titled: 'Your Year in Progress: Explore your listening as of this week.' You can then scroll down to see various stats about your listening habits in 2023 so far.

1) Total Minutes Milestone - The exact number of minutes of music you've streamed in 2023.

2) Songs Played Milestone - The exact number of unique songs you've listened to in 2023.

3) Top Songs - Your Top 5 most played songs in 2023 with play counts.

4) Artists Played Milestone - The exact number of unique artists you've listened to in 2023.

5) Top Artists - Your Top 5 most played artists in 2023 with the number of minutes you've listened to them.

6) Top Albums - Your Top 5 most played albums of 2023 with your play count of songs from them.

7) Replay 2023 - A playlist of your most played songs of the year that updates every week.

On top of that, you can download sharable images of your Top Songs, Top Artists and Top Albums or even share them directly to social media.

How do I get my Apple Music Replay 2023 stats? Picture: Apple Music

How accurate is Apple Music Replay?

It's unclear exactly how accurate Apple Music Replay is. Apple Music lets users see the play counts of all their songs in the Apple Music desktop app and people have noticed that the play counts listed in the desktop app don't always match with the play counts listed in Apple Music Replay. Nevertheless, the overall stats and rankings usally appear to be correct.

You can add the Apple Music Replay playlists straight to your library and even find out your Apple Music stats for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015.

