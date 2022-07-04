Why are people watching Minions in suits? The Rise of Gru meme trend explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's why people on TikTok (or "gentleminions") are watching Minions: The Rise of Gru in suits…

Teens on TikTok are watching Minions: The Rise of Gru in suits for a bizarre new trend and it's actually hysterical.

On Friday (July 1), the second Minions movie was released in theatres in the US. Minions: The Rise of Gru is the second prequel to Despicable Me (and fifth film in the franchise) and it centres on an 11-year-old Gru, who is on his mission to join a group of supervillains called Vicious 6. The impressive cast includes Steve Carell (who plays Gru), Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom), Michelle Yeoh (Master Chow), Russell Brand (Dr. Nefario) and Julie Andrews (Gru's mother Marlena).

People have been flocking to the cinema to watch the blockbuster and the film is already a box office success, raking in around $128 million in its first opening weekend. But the film's growing popularity has sparked an unusual trend… some people are actually watching the movie in theatres dressed in suits or formal attire. These people even call themselves the "gentleminions".

Why are people watching Minions: The Rise of Gru in suits?

Teens are watching the new Minions movie in suits and now it's viral trend. Picture: Universal Pictures, @rageriders via Twitter

TikTok is the birthplace of some of the most bizarre trends so you just know that the platform is behind this stunt. Apparently, the trend comes from the "Tickets to X, please" meme has been going viral on he platform, which shows people buying tickets for a film that doesn't necessarily fit their vibe.

Well, the fact people are wearing their finest outfits and suits to watch Minions, a silly children's film and animation (albeit a masterpiece), is basically just an extension of that. Now people are heading to the cinema like they're off for a night at the opera.

The trend hasn't been quite so well received by everyone, though. Some theatres have banned groups of teens in suits from being able to watch the film following reports that the teens have been throwing bananas, moshing and being a general nuisance in the theatre.

The Regal Wadebridge, a small cinema in the UK, tweeted: "Customer Notice: We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ (U) This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour. Thank you." Other Twitter posts show signs from other theatres warning groups of teens in suits that they would not be able to enter.

However, Universal Pictures – who distribute the film – are living for the gentleminions takeover. A tweet from their official account read: "To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you."

3 tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru, please. pic.twitter.com/mG7Qr0cHOl — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

