The 'Childhood Trauma Test' is going viral on TikTok and it's scarily accurate

By Jazmin Duribe

BetterMe's 'Childhood Trauma Test' is currently trending on TikTok. Here's how to play it online.

The good people of TikTok have brought another personality quiz to our attention and this one reveals negative emotions that you developed during childhood that directly affect you now.

We all love a personality quiz and in recent months we've seen so, so many: the What The Actual Fuck Is Wrong With Me? quiz, 5000 character personality quiz and the Let me f*cking destroy you quiz all went viral. Most recently the 'Human Emotion' quiz, which reveals what human feeling you are, exploded on the platform. Well, now the 'Childhood Trauma Test' is taking over TikTok.

The quiz is available to play on the BetterMe's website. In case you didn't know, BetterMe is a subscription-based behavioural healthcare app.

People are taking the Childhood Trauma Test and it's scarily accurate. Picture: Alamy, BetterMe

When you take the test, you'll be posed with a series of questions like "What childhood memories do you have?" and "Were you often punished in childhood?"

There's 18 questions in total and it should take around one minute to work your way through them all. Once you do, you'll be given your answer. But unlike other quizzes, upon completing the test, you need to enter your email address to receive your results.

Based on your responses, the test then determines the factors that "negatively affect your well-being". The categories include: rejection trauma, abandonment trauma, betrayal trauma, and injustice trauma. You're then told which level you fall under based on your response ranging from mild to very high and severe. (There's also the option to receive a personalised healing plan that you have to pay for, of course.)

Now, it's probably best to take the results with a pinch of salt – it's not an actual reflection of your mental health. There is no information on who created the test and if there's actually any scientific studies making it valid.

People have been sharing their results on TikTok and some people are surprised by just how accurate it is…

What are your childhood trauma test results?

