The Negative Parent Test is going viral on TikTok and it's exposing your parents' toxic traits

17 March 2022, 17:10 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 17:37

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Wanna know how your parents affected your personality? Then step right up...

Ready for another IDRlabs quiz? Of course you are! The Negative Parent Test is currently taking over TikTok and it tells you the "common damaging patterns" you're left with as a result of the way your parents treated you.

If you want to learn something about your personality then TikTok is probably the place to start. The platform has popularised a number of viral personality quizzes. Case in point, the 5000 Character Personality Quiz that reveals which fictional characters you're most like, and the savage Reality Check Personality Quiz.

TAKE THE NEGATIVE PARENTING TEST HERE.

Well, there's a new quiz that's is bringing back all those painful childhood memories and it tells you which negative parenting traits you were exposed to.

READ MORE: This viral 5000 character personality quiz will reveal which fictional characters you're most like

The Negative Parent Test is going viral on TikTok.
The Negative Parent Test is going viral on TikTok. Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living, IDRlabs

We have to admit our parents haven't always got it right. Whether it's their tendency to overly criticise us or put pressure on us, there's certain things that our parents have done that have affected our personalities forever.

The quiz description reads: "Based on the work of Dr. John Philip Louis and his colleagues, the Negative Parenting Test examines whether you are struggling with common damaging patterns as a consequence of the way your parents treated you."

To take the Negative Parenting Test, you need to say if you agree or disagree with a series of 30 statements. The statements range from "When I was young, my parents… made me feel like the 'black sheep' of the family" to "When I was young, my parents… put a lot of pressure on me to meet all of my responsibilities".

You're then given results in percentages that fall under the following categories: Competitiveness, Rejection, Deprivation, Controlling, Overprotection and Punishing.

It's important to bear in mind to take the results with a pinch of salt. The website notes that the quiz is for "educational purposes only" and shouldn't be "construed to constitute professional services or warranties of any kind".

People on TikTok are now sharing their results online.

