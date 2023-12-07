How to create a Nicki Minaj Gag City meme with an AI image generator

7 December 2023, 12:16

Nicki Minaj invites Barbz to Gag City for Pink Friday 2

By Sam Prance

Barbz have created Gag City in honour of Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 and the memes are hilarious.

Get in loser, we're going to Gag City! To celebrate the release of Nicki Minaj's brand new album Pink Friday 2, the Barbz have created an AI paradise called Gag City, and the memes and AI generated images inspired by Gag City are hilarious.

What is Gag City exactly? Well, shortly after Nicki Minaj unveiled her Pink Friday 2 album artwork, fans started referring to the animated pink city in the backdrop as "Gag City". Now, it's taken on a whole life of its own and people have started making AI generated Gag City memes which showcase everything the pink utopia has to offer.

READ MORE: TikTok 'Name A Woman' trend: The meaning behind the 'boyfriend' challenge

Of course, Nicki has got involved with the memes too. How do you create a Gag City meme though? Here's your guide.

How to create a Gag City meme

Nicki Minaj Gag City memes: How to use an AI image generator
Nicki Minaj Gag City memes: How to use an AI image generator. Picture: X, Republic Records

To create a Gag City meme, you can use any AI image generator online. Most AI image generators require users to pay for AI images. Shutterstock and Canva are both popular among Twitter users. Nevertheless, there are also services like Gencraft which gives users the option to create 10 AI images without paying.

How to create a Gag City meme:

  • Set up a free Gencraft account
  • Type in a detailed prompt for the AI image you want to generate
  • The more details you provide, the more accurate the image will be
  • Your image will appear!

Need inspiration? Here are some of the funniest Gag City memes.

1) Make sure you have your queencard ready!

2) A historic moment.

3) Dakota Johnson is welcome in Gag City.

4) Unfortunately, J.Lo is not welcome in Gag City.

5) Rosalía has arrived!

6) Gag City icons!

7) Gag City has its own language.

8) There's still hope for Tomika!

9) I love this song!

10) A guide to everything Gag City has to offer!

When are you travelling to Gag City?

