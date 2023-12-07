How to create a Nicki Minaj Gag City meme with an AI image generator

Nicki Minaj invites Barbz to Gag City for Pink Friday 2

By Sam Prance

Barbz have created Gag City in honour of Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 and the memes are hilarious.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Get in loser, we're going to Gag City! To celebrate the release of Nicki Minaj's brand new album Pink Friday 2, the Barbz have created an AI paradise called Gag City, and the memes and AI generated images inspired by Gag City are hilarious.

What is Gag City exactly? Well, shortly after Nicki Minaj unveiled her Pink Friday 2 album artwork, fans started referring to the animated pink city in the backdrop as "Gag City". Now, it's taken on a whole life of its own and people have started making AI generated Gag City memes which showcase everything the pink utopia has to offer.

READ MORE: TikTok 'Name A Woman' trend: The meaning behind the 'boyfriend' challenge

Of course, Nicki has got involved with the memes too. How do you create a Gag City meme though? Here's your guide.

How to create a Gag City meme

Nicki Minaj Gag City memes: How to use an AI image generator. Picture: X, Republic Records

To create a Gag City meme, you can use any AI image generator online. Most AI image generators require users to pay for AI images. Shutterstock and Canva are both popular among Twitter users. Nevertheless, there are also services like Gencraft which gives users the option to create 10 AI images without paying.

How to create a Gag City meme:

Set up a free Gencraft account

Type in a detailed prompt for the AI image you want to generate

The more details you provide, the more accurate the image will be

Your image will appear!

Need inspiration? Here are some of the funniest Gag City memes.

1) Make sure you have your queencard ready!

all those attempting to enter gag city must have a valid queencard or risk being turned away and deported immediately pic.twitter.com/w1QCrgwr0O — ryxn (@itzryxxn) December 6, 2023

2) A historic moment.

Nicki Minaj will be giving her “I Had a Gag” speech tomorrow ahead of Pink Friday 2 release. pic.twitter.com/BkfH4r039j — Girl Posts💄 (@itgirlposts) December 6, 2023

3) Dakota Johnson is welcome in Gag City.

Dakota Johnson has arrived in Gag City after ending Ellen Degenerous!! Welcome Dakota!! pic.twitter.com/RPG0ziqsxL — ivy park township (@hugefarm) December 6, 2023

4) Unfortunately, J.Lo is not welcome in Gag City.

Jennifer Lopez has been denied entry into Gag City pic.twitter.com/tCagujAdxl — Salem ❄️ IFB (@MenInThisTown) December 7, 2023

5) Rosalía has arrived!

ROSALÍA has just arrived to colonize Gag City! pic.twitter.com/a5QCR1nmyh — . (@pedroiriarte_) December 7, 2023

6) Gag City icons!

Lois Griffin, Marge Simpson, and Linda Belcher have arrived in Gag City pic.twitter.com/ZIjqtPdhZu — Fin (@gofinurself) December 7, 2023

7) Gag City has its own language.

Me when people ask what language they speak in Gag City pic.twitter.com/ILLsWTcbcM — Cuntney Kardashian (@cuntneykardash) December 6, 2023

8) There's still hope for Tomika!

Tom Holland has arrived in Gag City to try to reconcile his relationship with Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/svdlpD6rX0 — thank u, next (@gh0sst1n) December 6, 2023

9) I love this song!

Lana Del Rey on her way to Gag City pic.twitter.com/IlZFrIEneJ — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSluh) December 6, 2023

10) A guide to everything Gag City has to offer!

Gagging 💗 what a great stroll through #GAGCITY pic.twitter.com/4V6l47mG2Y — sekhmet barbie (@SistaSekhmet) December 7, 2023

When are you travelling to Gag City?

Read more viral news here: