How to use the Photo Animation filter on TikTok

9 July 2021, 16:54

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

TikTok's Photo Animation filter is practically taking over the app. Here's exactly how to apply it to your photos.

Behold! Another TikTok filter is going viral and this one is actually scarily convincing…

It feels like every week we see a different filter go viral on TikTok. Last month, we saw the Disney Pixar filter blow up on the platform again. And in May, it was all about the GTA filter. But this month it's all about the Photo Animation filter.

Basically, the clever filter allows people to animate any photo, making it seem like the subject is blinking or smiling, and it's actually pretty convincing.

You've definitely seen the videos all over TikTok by now. But how do you animate your own photos? Here's your guide to using the Photo Animation filter on TikTok.

READ MORE: How to get the Disney Pixar filter on TikTok

How to use the Photo Animation filter on TikTok

How to use the Photo Animation filter on TikTok
How to use the Photo Animation filter on TikTok. Picture: @rainss.kk via TikTok

1) Open TikTok and search "Photo Animation". From there you can add the effect to your favourites or start using it straight away.

2) If you've added it to your favourite folder, head to the plus symbol to open your camera.

3) Click "Upload" and select a photo from your camera roll you would like to animate.

4) Head to "Effects" and then select the Photo Animation filter in your favourite folder.

5) Upload your animated photo to your feed.

It's worth noting that the effect doesn't just work on photos. People are now using the filter to animate photos of their favourite celebrities, famous artwork and even deceased relatives.

I'm not crying... I'm NOT.

Latest Viral News

What does white nail polish mean on TikTok?

What does white nail polish mean on TikTok? The viral trend explained
TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio: 23 facts about the TikTok star you need to know
All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Trending on PopBuzz

Michael Provost

Michael Provost: 11 facts you probably didn’t know about the Insatiable star

TV & Film

Black Widow: How does Natasha end up with Yelena's vest?

Black Widow reveals why Natasha wears Yelena's vest in Infinity War

News

QUIZ: Only a true Love Island fan can score 9/10 on this quiz

QUIZ: Only a true Love Island fan can score 9/10 on this quiz

TV & Film

High School Musical: The Series season 2 release time: When does episode 1 come out?

When does High School Musical: The Series season 2 episode 10 come out?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Young Royals season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Young Royals season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

News

L Devine - My Life In 20

L Devine: “I’m anti-superstition. I see three drains and walk on them purposefully” | My Life In 20

Features