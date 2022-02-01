Rihanna is pregnant and the Drake memes are too savage for words

By Jazmin Duribe

Has anyone checked on Drake yet?

By now, we're sure you've heard the exciting news: Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

On Monday (Jan 31), Rihanna was pictured strolling around New York City with A$AP Rocky and her baby bump out for all to see, after previously denying reports that she's pregnant. The news quickly went viral and Rihanna was trending on social media.

As to be expected, the internet reacted with memes, but there's one person people are particularly concerned about… Drake. Drake and Rihanna have a very long history. As well as collaborating on hit songs together, they've been best friends and are rumoured to have dated too.

Drake famously declared that he had been in love with the 'Work' singer "since I was 22 years old" while presenting her with the MTV Video Vanguard Award in 2016. They also got matching shark tattoos, which Rihanna swiftly had covered up after she started dating A$AP.

In 2018, Rihanna told Vogue: "We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is." Although Rihanna and Drake are currently no longer friends, we all know Rihanna will forever be the one that got away. So when the news about Rihanna's pregnancy broke people started theorising what Drake's reaction would be.

Here's all the best memes about Drake reacting to Rihanna's pregnancy news...

1)

Drake waking up and seeing why Rihanna trending pic.twitter.com/QIZhnKv4rT — Thee Stallion’s Whoreˣ⁴ (@Depressed_Bihhh) January 31, 2022

2)

Drake gonna drop some bars like “woman of my dreams having a baby & I ain’t responsible, when that shit get Rocky I hope she hit my line As Soon As Possible” — V ØR VØSS (@NL_Vossi) January 31, 2022

3)

drove to rihanna’s house to cry outside the gate and drake was already here wtf — s☿phie 🥁 (@1ean4real) January 31, 2022

4)

Someone said, Drake is about to drop Marvin’s house LOOOL — sorry, Sir. (@ChiomaMyah) January 31, 2022

5)

Drake congratulating Rihanna & ASAP Rocky like: pic.twitter.com/52rNe3RZpW — MÂCLØRD 💀 (@maclord_xavier) January 31, 2022

6)

Drake after finding out Rihanna is really pregnant with Asap's child. pic.twitter.com/ue1jWg0r9W — 𝑆𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑡 (@unclesvint) January 31, 2022

7)

Drake finding out Rihanna is pregnant : pic.twitter.com/5ytzXOyQkK — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) January 31, 2022

8)

Drake this morning when he seen why Rihanna is trending pic.twitter.com/o6Ip1q0spL — Dav3_LastOfUs (@casamato21) January 31, 2022

9)

Drake texting Rihanna right now pic.twitter.com/mXdTUXfAAS — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 31, 2022

10)

drake leaving rihanna’s baby shower pic.twitter.com/Ry1arPttxi — rev (@talebyquincy) January 31, 2022

11)

Drake when he gets the news about Rihanna 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/ha6sIQuCEu — Aaron Local Fingal 🇹🇹 (@AaronFingal) January 31, 2022

12)

drake just fell to his knees in whole foods https://t.co/r7UaBpdeSe — casper moon (@mountbellyache) January 31, 2022

13)

Drake already somewhere off the henny writing Marvin’s Room Pt 2 — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) January 31, 2022

14)

.@drake baby look at me look at me just deep breaths just in AND out — Daniel Kaluuya If You Are Reading This I Swallow (@WrittenByHanna) January 31, 2022

15)

all these pregnant emojis but Drake still couldn’t get Rihanna pregnant 😭 pic.twitter.com/cnSyB2I1AP — NUNGUA ASAP BURNA ( UTD RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) January 31, 2022

16)

Drake finding out Rihanna pregnant pic.twitter.com/38gfhFT3Ga — Klout ⛈ (@kloutkovain) January 31, 2022

17)

i know drake in his bathroom crying and throwing up right now while adonis is knocking on the door asking if he okay 😩😩😭😭😭 — river (@kissmeriver) January 31, 2022

18)

Drake MAD asf rn. Nicki & Rihanna got pregnant with other men. The two women of his dreams LMFAO

pic.twitter.com/Egw6z4jltH — trey 〽️ (@honest_papi) January 31, 2022

19)

Drake getting ready for Rihanna’s baby shower pic.twitter.com/iXLkLEpDK1 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 31, 2022

20)

“Have you seen the news of ASAP Rocky and Rihanna??”



Lil Uzi Vert & Drake:

pic.twitter.com/Vu5C7Wl1uh — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 31, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aubery during this tough time.