Rihanna is pregnant and the Drake memes are too savage for words

1 February 2022

Has anyone checked on Drake yet?

By now, we're sure you've heard the exciting news: Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

On Monday (Jan 31), Rihanna was pictured strolling around New York City with A$AP Rocky and her baby bump out for all to see, after previously denying reports that she's pregnant. The news quickly went viral and Rihanna was trending on social media.

As to be expected, the internet reacted with memes, but there's one person people are particularly concerned about… Drake. Drake and Rihanna have a very long history. As well as collaborating on hit songs together, they've been best friends and are rumoured to have dated too.

Drake famously declared that he had been in love with the 'Work' singer "since I was 22 years old" while presenting her with the MTV Video Vanguard Award in 2016. They also got matching shark tattoos, which Rihanna swiftly had covered up after she started dating A$AP.

20 savage memes about Drake's reaction to Rihanna being pregnant
20 savage memes about Drake's reaction to Rihanna being pregnant. Picture: Alamy, Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In 2018, Rihanna told Vogue: "We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is." Although Rihanna and Drake are currently no longer friends, we all know Rihanna will forever be the one that got away. So when the news about Rihanna's pregnancy broke people started theorising what Drake's reaction would be.

Here's all the best memes about Drake reacting to Rihanna's pregnancy news...

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aubery during this tough time.

