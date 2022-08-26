A theory that Ross Lynch and Raini Rodriguez dated during Austin & Ally is going viral on TikTok

26 August 2022, 12:36

By Sam Prance

Austin & Ally fans think Ross Lynch and Raini Rodriguez had a secret relationship and the videos are out of control.

The year is 2022 and TikTok is losing it over a theory that Ross Lynch and Raini Rodriguez dated while filming Austin & Ally.

Ever since Austin & Ally debuted on the Disney Channel, fans have been obsessed with the cast. The beloved show starred Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Ross Lynch as aspiring rockstar, Austin Moon, and The Perfect Date's Laura Marano as singer-songwriter, Ally Dawson. On top of that, Bunk'd's Raini Rodriguez played Austin's hilarious manager Trish.

Now, a new theory that Ross and Raini were in a relationship has broken the internet and it's taken on a life of its own.

Did Ross Lynch and Raini Rodriguez date on Austin & Ally?

Did Ross Lynch and Raini Rodriguez date on Austin & Ally? The TikTok theory explained
Did Ross Lynch and Raini Rodriguez date on Austin & Ally? The TikTok theory explained. Picture: BRUCE BIRMELIN/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Shine On Media

The rumours all started when TikTok user @zackefronisdead posted a video in which she suggests that Ross and Raini were in a secret relationship. In the video, the TikToker shares an old interview in which Raini calls Austin her "teen idol", pokes his abs and says he's "ticklish". Austin also looks at Raini lovingly. The TikToker says: "This video sealed the deal for me."

Now, it bears mentioning that it's possible (and probable) that Ross and Raini simply had a close friendship with each other and were just being playful. Nevertheless, the TikTok went viral and was viewed millions of times, with many Austin & Ally fans weighing in on the theory in the comments.

The video was later banned on TikTok but that didn't stop other Austin & Ally fans from making videos of their own about the theory and sharing alleged "evidence" of their own. A user named @cindump posted a video in which she says: "I gathered evidence" and posts photos from a red carpet interview in which Raini leans on Ross' chest as they answer questions.

In another viral video, a fan asks: "CAN THEY PLSSSS JUST TELL IS IF TJERE WAS AT LEAST A FLAME OR SOMETJING THEY ARE ALWAYS ALL UP ON EACH OTHER".

Again, the videos don't really confirm anything other than the fact that Ross and Raini were comfortable around each other but the theory has since made its way to Twitter and everyone is shipping Ross and Raini. One person tweeted: "learning that ross lynch and raini rodriguez might have hooked up is actually the best news i could have received today".

Another dispelled the rumours by adding: "the ross/raini tiktoks are actually ridiculous😭 the pictures they’re using as evidence makes no sense when you take in the fact that ross has pictures like that with laura and calum too".

As it stands, Ross and Raini are yet to address the theory but we shall update you if they do. Ross is currently in a longterm relationship with his Sabrina co-star Jaz Sinclair. Meanwhile, Raini appears to be single.

