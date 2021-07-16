Simpsons Predictions 2021: A list of everything that's happened so far

By Katie Louise Smith

How does The Simpsons keep doing this!?

The Simpsons has a long-running history of predicting real life happenings to a terrifying accuracy. From pop culture and celebrity bombshells to actual political moments, the iconic animated series has managed to leave the world shook with some huge coincidences time and time again.

We're only half way through 2021 and guess what? The Simpsons has already done it again. Multiple times.

Predicting the end of Donald Trump's presidency? Check. Predicting Kamala Harris' inauguration outfit? Check check. Billionaires in space? Check check check. And there's still six months left on the 2021 clock.

Here's all the 2021 predictions that The Simpsons have managed to nail so far.

Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.

In July 2021, billionaire Sir Richard Branson successfully flew to the edge of space in his Virgin Galactic aircraft, before returning to the ground. But guess what? He already did it on The Simpsons back in 2014. (Billionaires? In space? groundbreaking.)

In the episode 'The War of Art', which aired way back in March 2014, an animated Branson is depicted leaning back and floating in zero gravity, while admiring some art on board a spaceship. During a livestream from the Virgin Galactic flight, viewers saw footage of the real life Branson enjoying zero gravity too.

Branson founded Virgin Galactic way back in 2004, so this one is definitely more of a prediction come true than a completely random coincidence.

How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing? 😯 pic.twitter.com/9wt3uSbiFh — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) July 12, 2021

Ted Cruz going on holiday in the middle of a state crisis.

Speaking of completely random coincidences, there's no way The Simpsons could predict the moment a major US politician went on holiday while the residents of his state were dealing with an intense weather crisis, right???

Wrong. Many people believe that The Simpsons really did manage to predict the moment when Texas Senator Ted Cruz took his family on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, while parts of the state were experiencing power outages, no heat and no water following a huge winter storm.

Similarly, in a 1993 episode of The Simpsons, Mayor Quimby gives an interview claiming he had cancelled his holiday plans to help Springfield deal with...a pandemic, no less! After issuing a statement about it, it's then revealed that he did the press conference from a beach in the Bahamas.

Simpsons does it again pic.twitter.com/Q1k282Eq14 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 18, 2021

Tom Hanks hosting the Inauguration special.

With the concerns about large crowds gathering in the middle of a pandemic (and concerns about security following the attack on the U.S. Capitol a few weeks prior), the 2021 Presidential Inauguration looked a little different in January. Instead, an inauguration special was aired on TV with none other than the National Treasure himself, Tom Hanks, hosting.

FUNNILY ENOUGH, animated Tom Hanks had already been called upon to address the nation in The Simpsons Movie, 14 years prior. In a cameo appearance, Hanks appears in an advert for a new Grand Canyon after Springfield has been placed under a dome, saying, "The US government has lost its credibility, so it's borrowing some of mine."

HOW DO THE SIMPSONS ALWAYS PREDICT THIS SHIT pic.twitter.com/vHt4YAIJYn — Kairy Luminess (@kairyluminess) January 19, 2021

Joe Biden inheriting Trump's presidency and the increasing national debt.

In a season 11 episode ('Bart To The Future') from 2000, Lisa Simpson becomes the first female President of the United States. In the scene, President Lisa Simpson says, "As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump." She then asks Secretary Van Houten how bad it is, and he replies: "We're broke".

Kamala Harris' inauguration outfit.

Not only did The Simpsons predict the end of President Trump's presidency but it also kinda predicted Kamala Harris' inauguration outfit too.

On her first day in charge, Lisa wears a purple outfit and a string of pearls around her neck – the same(ish) outfit Harris wore as she was sworn in as the first female vice president.

Yeah, everything that ever will be has already been on “The Simpsons”. But this is a bit on the nose. pic.twitter.com/SOHKyIzHjn — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021

The U.S. Capitol riots on January 6th 2021.

The first 2021 prediction to come straight out of an episode of The Simpsons was about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, and the inauguration on January 20th 2021.

In The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXI, Homer sleeps right through election day in 2020 and wakes up on Inauguration Day to find out that complete and utter chaos has ensued.

The similarities continued with others scenes from the series, including one depicting Homer stealing property from a government building.

