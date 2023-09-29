The Skibidi Toilet controversy explained | Scroll Deep
29 September 2023, 14:50 | Updated: 29 September 2023, 15:07
Is This Finally The End Of Skibidi Toilet?
There's Skibidi Toilet drama and things have apparently got racist.

On this episode of Scroll Deep, the newly rebranded show formerly known as YouTuber News, Benedict Townsend takes a deep dive into the drama surrounding Gen Alpha favourite Skibidi Toilet.
subscribe to Scroll Deep here.
