29 September 2023, 14:50 | Updated: 29 September 2023, 15:07

There's Skibidi Toilet drama and things have apparently got racist.

On this episode of Scroll Deep, the newly rebranded show formerly known as YouTuber News, Benedict Townsend takes a deep dive into the drama surrounding Gen Alpha favourite Skibidi Toilet.

