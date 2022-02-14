22 Super Bowl Halftime show memes that are better than the show itself

14 February 2022, 15:28

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

From 50 Cent's surprise entrance to Mary J Blige's iconic boots, here are all the memes from the Super Bowl halftime performance.

Super Bowl's Halftime Show is one of the most iconic pop culture moments of the year. Every year some of the world's biggest artists deliver an elaborate performance to some of their greatest hits. In recent years, music legends like Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, have all taken to the stage.

On Sunday (Feb 13), Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent took to the stage for a show-stopping live performance during the Halftime Show between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

It's fair to say that the audience spiralled during the mini concert. 50 Cent dropping in like Spider-Man? Anderson Paak showing up to play the drums? Mary J Blige being iconic? All this talent in one place!? We love to see it. As usual, the internet were coming through with all the memes.

READ MORE: The best memes of 2022 (so far)

Here are some of the best memes from Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

22 Super Bowl Halftime show memes that are better than the show itself. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

15)

16)

17)

18)

19)

20)

21)

22)

