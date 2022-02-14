22 Super Bowl Halftime show memes that are better than the show itself

By Jazmin Duribe

From 50 Cent's surprise entrance to Mary J Blige's iconic boots, here are all the memes from the Super Bowl halftime performance.

Super Bowl's Halftime Show is one of the most iconic pop culture moments of the year. Every year some of the world's biggest artists deliver an elaborate performance to some of their greatest hits. In recent years, music legends like Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, have all taken to the stage.

On Sunday (Feb 13), Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent took to the stage for a show-stopping live performance during the Halftime Show between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

It's fair to say that the audience spiralled during the mini concert. 50 Cent dropping in like Spider-Man? Anderson Paak showing up to play the drums? Mary J Blige being iconic? All this talent in one place!? We love to see it. As usual, the internet were coming through with all the memes.

Here are some of the best memes from Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

1)

50 cent waiting for his part in the halftime show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hWZaOp6N7p — Dylan (@SketchBot400) February 14, 2022

2)

3)

me trying to connect my charger without getting outta bed pic.twitter.com/O3RjKaokwU — ☞ (@definitelykapp) February 14, 2022

4)

Me in my living room during the #SuperBowl halftime show 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/TRyzxxg35m — No Strayz (@NOSTRAYZ) February 14, 2022

5)

6)

i’m so old i enjoyed the super bowl halftime show. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 14, 2022

7)

8)

Hood dudes watching Super Bowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/AlY5noeUSp — Minks (@OfficialMinks) February 14, 2022

9)

10)

50 CENT AT THE HALFTIME SHOW AND HE DID THE UPSIDE DOWN IN DA CLUB INTRO 😭😭😭😭 5TH GRADE ME IS THRIVING RIGHT NOW #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OWJA5zpoe3 — Smitty Werbenmanjensen (@ChrEEstosK) February 14, 2022

11)

12)

Dr Dre, Snoop and 50 cent as soon as they get back to the lockerroom after the SuperBowl halftime performance pic.twitter.com/EsK45Pzuem — LePfizer James (@MrBigShot01) February 14, 2022

13)

14)

Mary J Blige invented boots, happy Black History Momth. — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) February 14, 2022

15)

nobody:

mary j blige at the end of her performance:#HalfTimeShow #SuperBowlLVI pic.twitter.com/iM8Nq5gmel — khalia ૐ JACK DROPPING 2/18!! (@kuhleeaah) February 14, 2022

16)

I love that Mary J. Blige dances like an aunty the night her divorce got finalized — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) February 14, 2022

17)

They have Kid Rock, we have Eminem. I'm good with it. — Peaches (@peaches_rhi) February 14, 2022

18)

Who y’all rooting for on superbowl Sunday? Maddy or Cassie? — Bri 🦋 (@thatgirlbrianaa) February 10, 2022

19)

Kanye West legit paid 50k to be at #SuperBowl with this type of view & still be active on ig... Now that's just some Ye shit !!! pic.twitter.com/km7QRSefIG — Dee (@LowKyDee) February 14, 2022

20)

21)

SEEING ANDERSON .PAAK SUCCEED LIKE THIS HAS BEEN AMAZING pic.twitter.com/MCEKBDI6RV — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) February 14, 2022

22)