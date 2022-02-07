22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app

7 February 2022

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Morning to Ayleen Charlotte and Ayleen Charlotte ONLY.

The memes and reactions to Netflix's gripping documentary, The Tinder Swindler, are almost as wild as the show itself.

On Wednesday (Feb 2), Netflix released The Tinder Swindler, a documentary about serial conman Simon Leviev and his victims Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte. The doc tells the story of how Shimon Hayut posed as Simon Leviev, the son of a billionaire, on Tinder and managed to swindle multiple women out of their money.

Simon – or the Prince of Diamonds, as he called himself – treated his victims to luxury gifts and charmed them with his seemingly expensive lifestyle. But it was all an elaborate scam, which had been funded by the women he had taken money from previously. After gaining their trust, he would persuade his victims to give him large amounts of money under the guise that his "enemies" had made threats towards him if he didn't give them cash. When the women handed over the money, usually taking out loans to do so, he would then disappear.

It's safe to say the internet has been gripped by the absolutely wild story and the memes and reactions are absolutely hilarious.

Here's all the best memes and reactions from The Tinder Swindler on Netflix.

22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app. Picture: @simon_leviev_official via Instagram, Getty Images

Simon is just a big walking red flag.

Handing over your money to a… MAN! Never.

Ayleen Charlotte is a legend, an icon, she is the moment.

Selling Simon Leviev's designer wardrobe!? We love to see it x

How does one person have so many enemies?

Never want to hear "enemies" again.

Lock! Him! Up!

Don't worry, Justice was eventually served… kind of. Simon was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Israel for fraud and he was ordered to pay compensation to his victims, The Times of Israel reports. However, he served only five months because of good behaviour.

