22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app

By Jazmin Duribe

Morning to Ayleen Charlotte and Ayleen Charlotte ONLY.

The memes and reactions to Netflix's gripping documentary, The Tinder Swindler, are almost as wild as the show itself.

On Wednesday (Feb 2), Netflix released The Tinder Swindler, a documentary about serial conman Simon Leviev and his victims Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte. The doc tells the story of how Shimon Hayut posed as Simon Leviev, the son of a billionaire, on Tinder and managed to swindle multiple women out of their money.

Simon – or the Prince of Diamonds, as he called himself – treated his victims to luxury gifts and charmed them with his seemingly expensive lifestyle. But it was all an elaborate scam, which had been funded by the women he had taken money from previously. After gaining their trust, he would persuade his victims to give him large amounts of money under the guise that his "enemies" had made threats towards him if he didn't give them cash. When the women handed over the money, usually taking out loans to do so, he would then disappear.

It's safe to say the internet has been gripped by the absolutely wild story and the memes and reactions are absolutely hilarious.

Here's all the best memes and reactions from The Tinder Swindler on Netflix.

Simon is just a big walking red flag.

Handing over your money to a… MAN! Never.

Can’t lie I would’ve been all in with Simon until he asked for money, then you’re on your own #TheTinderSwindler — Audrey (@audreythefinest) February 5, 2022

I’m really trying to feel sorry the women on #TheTinderSwindler #tinderswindler but I can’t! Why would a billionaire ask YOU for money?! pic.twitter.com/Sn42jhuN27 — Georgina (@GinaLouLoves) February 2, 2022

If a guy I'm dating asked me for $1000, I would be like no. Hell, $500 I would be like nah. These girls are like oh you need 25k? Okay, I'll take out a loan for you, baby. I sent it. Did you get it? Oh 10K? Okay.



NO DCK IN THE WORLD WOULD GET ME TO DO THAT#TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/lOOPwXFVwI — **** (@dojabins) February 2, 2022

Ayleen Charlotte is a legend, an icon, she is the moment.

Selling Simon Leviev's designer wardrobe!? We love to see it x

Ayleen from The Tinder Swindler logging into eBay while Simon Leviev WhatsApps her about 1-star hostels #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/VoQFCx6YLA — Britt (@BrittyJo) February 4, 2022

This woman made the entire documentary worth it. Scammed the scammer and secured the bag whilst doing it. Icon #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/eQpF4HKscA — Sergi Passos (@sergipassos) February 2, 2022

Ayleen looking for fucks to give when Simon Leviev is homeless and destitute #TheTinderSwindler #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/cf89WDVeHT — Britt (@BrittyJo) February 4, 2022

Ayleen on The Tinder Swindler selling Simon Leviev’s clothes was the best bit! Loved that she managed to recoup some of her money and he had no clothes to wear! 🤣😂🤣 How the hell has he managed to find a new gf after everything he’s done is crazy! #TheTinderSwindler — Mand ॐ (@groovymand) February 3, 2022

Ayleen acting like she cares about Simon while selling all his clothes. Lmaoooo she is my leader. ✊🏾🤣#TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/Zaya4gQCTa — Jesus stan account. (@DamnNathi) February 4, 2022

Yaaaas girl LOL, swindle the Tinder Swindler ...This woman is the real MVP 🤣🤣🤣 #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/clV7LEn7Q8 — Tattooed Mom 🇿🇦 (@mologadi) February 2, 2022

Morning to Ayleen and Ayleen only #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/G8KTZTRJgs — A Pisces (@Mo163_) February 3, 2022

How does one person have so many enemies?

Never want to hear "enemies" again.

Simon Leviev after blaming everything on his ‘enemies’ #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/XUXEh9Hz8E — Bonny (@6BONNY) February 2, 2022

Sorry but if Simon told me his enemy’s are after him I would have just told him I would pray extra hard for him that night #TheTinderSwindler — Politics For Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls (@blixberrie) February 5, 2022

“Maybe you can pawn your car.”

MAYBE YOU CAN PAWN YOUR TESTICLES YA TWAT.

The audacity. #TheTinderSwindler — Tineka (@tinekatweets) February 2, 2022

If I hear Simon Leviev say “My enemies” again in #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/NLn8q1Sn9N — OG ‘Nike (@nikefagbule) February 3, 2022

Lock! Him! Up!

Don't worry, Justice was eventually served… kind of. Simon was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Israel for fraud and he was ordered to pay compensation to his victims, The Times of Israel reports. However, he served only five months because of good behaviour.

I was so happy this guy was arrested by Interpol just to find out he’s now a free man and the 3 woman are still paying for his crimes??? what???? #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/HpBi86vudN — maven🌸sekhon (@MavenS13) February 2, 2022

Simon Leviev needs to be brought to justice. Pay back his victims and life in prison. He's a man-child narcissistic sociopath. The women who shared their experience on #TheTinderSwindler are brave and inspirational - hopefully justice is served! — Mr Smith (@AgentSmith2002) February 2, 2022